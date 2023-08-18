Rick Jeanneret, the legendary play-by-play voice of the Buffalo Sabres who became one of the franchise’s biggest icons over his 51-year career behind the microphone, died Thursday night, the Sabres announced.

Jeanneret had turned 81 on July 23.

“It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, Rick Jeanneret, Hall of Fame broadcaster for the Buffalo Sabres,” the Jeanneret family said in a statement issued by the Sabres late Thursday night. “Rick died on August 17, 2023 with his family by his side after a two-year battle with multi-organ failures. He will be loved forever.”

Jeanneret’s bombastic style and high-powered goal and fight calls made him a fixture on NHL highlight packages on both sides of the border throughout his career. Sabres fans can routinely imitate many of his most famous ones, a list that’s almost always led by the “May Day, May Day” call of Brad May’s overtime goal that gave the Sabres a four-game sweep of the Boston Bruins in the first round of the 1993 Stanley Cup Playoffs and ended Buffalo’s 10-year drought without a playoff win.

A roll call of Jeanneret's top play-by-play snippets easily comes out for most fans. There's "Top shelf where mama hides the cookies". "We are not worthy". "Call a cop. He robbed him." "Roll the highlight film". "LaLaLaLaLaLaLaFontaine". "Wowie Housley". And to celebrate Jason Pominville's series-winning overtime goal in 2006, Jeanneret dropped the always-remembered, "These guys are good. Scary good."

Jeanneret, who formed a play-by-play pair for the ages with longtime voice of the Sabres Ted Darling, started his career as the analyst on the team’s radio broadcasts during the 1971-72 season, Buffalo’s second in the NHL. He moved full-time to television in 1995 and the team went to a simulcast in 1997, with Jeanneret calling the game on both radio and TV with partners Jim Lorentz, Harry Neale and Rob Ray.

“Rick was indeed a very special and very loved man, to and by all, who knew him and listened to him, his magic, and his command,” Sabres owner Terry Pegula said in the team statement. “How glad I am to have known him. How lucky were we all to have been around him and to have listened to him.

“Rick Jeanneret’s mark on Sabres history extends far beyond the broadcast booth and we will miss him dearly. I extend my deepest condolences to Sandra, Rick’s family, friends, and all that were loved by him.”

Jeanneret stopped traveling to road games in his final few years as eventual replacement Dan Dunleavy took over a larger share of the play-by-play duties. The 2021-22 season was Jeanneret’s final run in the NHL and it was billed by the team as “RJ’s Last Call,” with a year-long run of highlights during the broadcasts.

It was capped by RJ Night in KeyBank Center on April 1, 2022, against the Nashville Predators. With a star-studded group of alumni joining him on the ice, Jeanneret joined former owners Seymour and Northrop Knox as the only non-players to have their names raised to the rafters of KeyBank Center as the capper to a pregame ceremony that featured numerous standing ovations.

After Buffalo held on for a 4-3 victory, Jeanneret was escorted on to the ice by Sabres forwards Alex Tuch and Cody Eakin for what turned into an iconic team picture, with the broadcaster surrounded by all the players and coaches and the sellout crowd chanting, “RJ, RJ.”

"It was something that just happened heat in the moment and it worked out perfectly," said Tuch, a Syracuse-area native who grew up as a Sabres fan entranced by Jeanneret's calls. "It was emotional. It was a lot of fun. He's a legend. ... An unbelievable moment."

Jeanneret’s final game, an overtime win over Chicago on April 29, 2022, was another massive celebration as his last goal call was Casey Mittelstadt’s game-winner. Again, he came on the ice after the game to the roars of the crowd.

I will always remember this wonderful man who was a true friend.❤️RJ pic.twitter.com/RUFlehZiit — Ryan Miller (@RyanMiller3039) August 18, 2023

On Jan. 19 of this year, Jeanneret drew more cheers at the mic when he spoke during the ceremony the Sabres held to retire Ryan Miller’s No. 30. Jeanneret drew howls from the crowd by starting his remarks with the drawn out “Millllerrrrrrrrrrr” call he routinely used for the goaltender’s top saves.

Miller was one of several former Sabres to tweet condolences to Jeanneret as the news of the broadcaster's death began to spread.

Jeanneret was inducted into the Sabres Hall of Fame in 2011 and a had a big year in 2012, with nods to the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame and the Buffalo Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The biggest honor came on Nov. 12, 2012, when he was given the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award for career excellence in broadcasting by the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Jeanneret was born in St. Catharines, Ontario, and lived most of his adult life in Niagara Falls, Ont. It was in Niagara Falls in 1963 when his career switched from being a radio disc jockey to a hockey broadcaster when he called games of the Junior A Niagara Falls Flyers. Jeanneret, in fact, continued DJ work on CJRN in Niagara Falls into the early 90s before finally giving up those duties to concentrate solely on hockey.

“Growing up in Buffalo, Rick Jeanneret was not just the voice of the Sabres, he was the voice for our city. He helped foster my love of hockey, along with so many others,” Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said in the statement. “Beyond the booth, Rick was an incredible man that was loved by all. His wit and humor was unmatched and we are all lucky to have known him.

“I am heartbroken by his passing and send my condolences to his wife, Sandra, and all of his family and friends. May he rest in peace.”

Jeanneret is survived by his wife, Sandra, whom he always referred to as “Cupcake”, sons Mark and Chris and stepdaughter Shelly. Mark Jeanneret spent several years a hockey broadcaster with the OHL’s Erie Otters and substituted for his father on Sabres play by play during 2010 road games in Calgary and Edmonton.