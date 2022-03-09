Returning former Sabres captain Jack Eichel: 'No bitterness, none whatsoever'

Former Sabres captain Jack Eichel returned to KeyBank Center on Wednesday as his new team, the Vegas Golden Knights, prepared for Thursday's game against the Buffalo Sabres.

Eichel met with reporters afterward and noted being back in the building brought back memories.

He also said there was "no bitterness, none whatsoever" regarding his messing departure when he and the team could not agree on a course of treatment for his injured neck.

Asked specifically about owners Terry and Kim Pegula, Eichel said, "Mr. and Mrs. Pegula were tremendous to me and my family. They drafted me, they gave me a really nice long-term contract. I had a great relationship with them. Obviously, things didn't, I guess, end as good as I would have liked.

"I don't have any hard feeling toward anyone. ... At the end of the day, it's a business ad they stuck by their doctors' opinions and I respect them for that. I hope they can respect me for standing by what I believed in and what I thought was right for myself."