Reports: Owen Power to play for Team Canada at Beijing Olympics
Reports: Owen Power to play for Team Canada at Beijing Olympics

Michigan Hockey

Owen Power would miss some key Big Ten games for Michigan while playing for Canada at the Olympics.

 Al Goldis/Associated Press

Owen Power's stay in Edmonton was a short one. His next stop appears to be a much longer one – in Beijing.

The University of Michigan defenseman who was the No. 1 overall pick by the Buffalo Sabres in July is going to play for Team Canada in next month's Olympics, according to multiple reports.

With the NHL pulling out of the games on Dec. 22, national federations are scrambling to fill teams and Hockey Canada has yet to announce its roster. But Power, who was a leader at the World Juniors and helped Canada win gold at last spring's World Championships, is apparently a prime target and is expected to agree to more time away from Michigan.

The expected selection of Power by Hockey Canada was first reported by Darren Dreger of TSN. The full roster is not going to be announced until later this month. Northeastern goalie Devon Levi, acquired by the Sabres from Florida in the Sam Reinhart trade, is also expected to get prime consideration for a slot.

Power, 19, became the first Canadian defenseman to score a hat trick in the World Juniors when he rang up three goals, two on a 5-on-3 power play, against Czechia in Canada's opening game. The Canadians improved to 2-0 with an 11-2 win over Austria before the tournament was canceled due to Covid-19.

Michigan is 14-6-1 and went 1-1-1 with Power gone to the World Juniors. He would miss quite a bit more action by going to Beijing, likely sitting out a two-game road set at Wisconsin, a home and home with Michigan State and two home games vs. Ohio State. Power would, however, be back in time for the postseason as the Big Ten tournament opens March 4 and the NCAA Tournament does not begin until March 25.

