Reports: Owen Power to play for Team Canada at Beijing Olympics

Owen Power's stay in Edmonton was a short one. His next stop appears to be a much longer one – in Beijing.

The University of Michigan defenseman who was the No. 1 overall pick by the Buffalo Sabres in July is going to play for Team Canada in next month's Olympics, according to multiple reports.

With the NHL pulling out of the games on Dec. 22, national federations are scrambling to fill teams and Hockey Canada has yet to announce its roster. But Power, who was a leader at the World Juniors and helped Canada win gold at last spring's World Championships, is apparently a prime target and is expected to agree to more time away from Michigan.

The expected selection of Power by Hockey Canada was first reported by Darren Dreger of TSN. The full roster is not going to be announced until later this month. Northeastern goalie Devon Levi, acquired by the Sabres from Florida in the Sam Reinhart trade, is also expected to get prime consideration for a slot.