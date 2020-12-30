Report: Sabres hire former NHL blueliner Dan Girardi as development coach

A longtime NHL veteran is reportedly joining the Buffalo Sabres staff as the team has hired former New York Rangers and Tampa Bay defenseman Dan Girardi as a development coach.

Girardi's hiring was reported by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. The team has not confirmed it.

Girardi is from Welland, Ont., and is close friends with fellow Welland native Matt Ellis, the former Buffalo forward who is now the team's director of player development.

Girardi, 36, regularly skated in the offseason at LECOM Harborcenter. Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams was director of the Academy of Hockey there before becoming the facility's GM.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Girardi was a durable defenseman who was undrafted but went on to play 927 games for the Rangers and Lightning from 2006 until his retirement in 2019. He missed just five games for New York from 2007-2015 and was a key member on defense for the team that lost to Los Angeles in the 2014 Stanley Cup Final.

The Rangers bought out the final three years of Girardi's six-year, $33 million contract extension in 2017 and he signed a two-year, $6 million deal with Tampa. He played 139 games with the Lightning over the next two seasons before retiring following the four-game sweep Tampa endured in the first round against Columbus in the 2019 playoffs.