Report: Sabres defenseman Casey Nelson opts out of NHL season
Casey Nelson has been with the Buffalo Sabres since 2016.

 By Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Ralph Krueger will have one fewer defenseman available for the 2021 NHL season.

Casey Nelson, a 28-year-old who might have earned a spot on the Buffalo Sabres' taxi squad, has opted to not play this season, according to a report from TSN's Darren Dreger on Sunday.

Nelson signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Sabres in October after spending last season with the Rochester Americans. Since joining the organization as an undrafted free agent in 2016, Nelson has appeared in 93 NHL games, including a career-high 38 under former Buffalo coach Phil Housley in 2018-19.

Players on the NHL's seven non-playoff teams from last summer, including the Sabres, had until Dec. 24 to opt out, with training camps set to begin Thursday. The rest of the league faced a Sunday deadline because those teams won't begin training camp until Jan. 3, at the earliest.

It's unclear why Nelson is opting out. Teams are responsible to pay any player who is opting out because of a pre-existing condition that could worsen as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Teams have the option of carrying the contract of a player who opts out over to the 2021-22 season.

With Nelson no longer an option for Sabres training camp, the team has 13 defensemen under contract for 2020-21, including a group that is expected to play in Rochester if there is an American Hockey League season.

Krueger is expected to use the following six defensemen as regulars at the start of the season: Rasmus Dahlin, Rasmus Ristolainen, Henri Jokiharju, Jake McCabe, Colin Miller and Brandon Montour. The team also signed defensemen Matt Irwin and Brandon Davidson as free agents this offseason.

News Sports Reporter

I've covered the Sabres and National Hockey League for The Buffalo News since November 2018. My previous work included coverage of the Pittsburgh Pirates and University of Pittsburgh athletics for DKPittsburghSports.com.

