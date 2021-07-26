Report: Jack Eichel's agents expect trade from Sabres to happen 'in the near future'

"I would have no problem at all if Jack Eichel is on our team when we start training camp," Adams said when asked by The Buffalo News if Eichel could remain with the Sabres. "I have said this before and I’ll say it again: If we are in a position that we believe will help our franchise, not just short term but for the long term in building this out, building around a core and the foundation of critical assets, then we’d be open and looking at it. If we didn’t have that on the table or don’t think that makes sense, then we won’t do something."