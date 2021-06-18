Rene Robert, Sabres 'French Connection' right winger, suffers heart attack

Robert played eight of his 12 NHL seasons in Buffalo, collecting 222 goals, 330 assists and 552 points. He currently is ninth in franchise history in goals, fifth in assists and sixth in points.

His best offensive season was the '74-'75 campaign, when he collected career highs in goals, assists and points with a stat line of 40-60-100. It was the first 100-point season in franchise history and is one of just six in the club's 51 seasons.

Elected to the Sabres Hall of Fame in 1989 and the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame in 1994, Robert was listed No. 11 in a list of the Sabres' "Golden" team, the top 50 players in franchise history chosen by The News. It was released in 2019 in advance of the club's 50th anniversary season.

Robert was a clutch player for Buffalo in the playoffs, scoring 22 goals with 17 assists in 47 postseason games. Robert's Sabres career is most remembered for his three playoff overtime goals and the most well-known in the hockey world was his game-winner in the famous "Fog Game," Game 3 of the 1975 Stanley Cup Final in the overheated Memorial Auditorium against the Philadelphia Flyers.