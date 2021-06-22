Rene Robert, Sabres 'French Connection' right winger, dies at 72

Of course, Robert's hopes didn't pan out. The Sabres didn't make the playoffs in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and GM Jason Botterill was fired last June. And then in a cost-cutting move, the Pegulas didn't renew the team ambassador contracts of "Rafters Club" members Robert, Perreault, Gare and Dominik Hasek.

That decision infuriated Robert, who was honored by the club as part of the line's bronze statue next to KeyBank Center that was unveiled in 2012. Most alumni were not around the team during the pandemic season due to Covid protocols but Robert had been telling friends he did not intend to return to the arena for games during the 2021-22 season.

Even more than 40 years after his trade out of Buffalo, Robert remained a popular figure in Western New York. Fans gravitated to him when he appeared at Sabres Road Crew events or memorabilia shows and he was regularly seen on airwaves as a commercial spokesman for local medical offices that specialized in dental implants and orthopedics to alleviate back pain.

Robert becomes the fifth deceased former player in the Sabres Hall. Others are Martin, Tim Horton, Roger Crozier and Dale Hawerchuk, who died of cancer last year.