Regime changes, impatience impede Sabres' player development efforts

Nylander had 10 goals and 16 assists in 65 games before a knee injury in the playoffs required surgery and has kept him sidelined this season.

The development blunder is one of many committed by the Sabres across the past decade, as regime changes and an urgency to win as soon as possible derailed the franchise’s attempt to build around centerpieces such as Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart.

During his recent end-of-season media availability, General Manager Kevyn Adams declared that development will be a priority while he considers who will coach the Sabres in 2021-22. And although Adams does not want to dwell on the ghosts of failure that haunt KeyBank Center, recognizing the need for improving young players is a notable step in the right direction.

Casey Mittelstadt, a promising center with tantalizing skills drafted eighth overall by Buffalo in 2017, signed his entry-level contract with the Sabres after totaling 30 points in 34 games as a freshman at the University of Minnesota in 2017-18. On paper, the team’s center depth was outstanding, as Mittelstadt was expected to skate behind Eichel and O’Reilly.