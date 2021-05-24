Regime changes, impatience impede Sabres' player development efforts

This is Part 4 of a project looking at why the Buffalo Bills are winning and ascending toward championship level and why the Sabres are losing and have equaled the longest playoff drought in NHL history, even though both franchises are owned by the same people. Here, we look at how player development has impacted the Sabres' status.
Tim Murray had seen enough from scouting Alex Nylander to think the skilled teenager could make the jump to the National Hockey League after only one season in juniors.
Nylander, selected 12th eighth overall by the Sabres in 2016, arrived at training camp that fall with an opportunity to earn a spot at left wing. Murray, then general manager, thought Nylander was a missing piece to a rebuild expedited by the team acquiring accomplished NHLers Ryan O’Reilly, Evander Kane, Zach Bogosian and Robin Lehner.
Dan Bylsma was entering his second year as coach after leading the Sabres to a 13-win improvement in 2015-16. Nylander, then 18 years old, showed no signs of being NHL-ready. He underwhelmed at Prospects Challenge and his first training camp included – as Bylsma put it at the time – too much “standing around.”
Nylander was ultra-skilled and possessed exceptional speed, but the deficiencies in his game likely required another season with the Ontario Hockey League’s Mississauga Steelheads. Instead, Murray assigned Nylander to the Rochester Americans, where the top draft choice spent most of three seasons struggling with the same propensity to play on the perimeter. He never realized his potential in Buffalo and was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks in July 2019 for defenseman Henri Jokiharju.
Nylander had 10 goals and 16 assists in 65 games before a knee injury in the playoffs required surgery and has kept him sidelined this season.
The development blunder is one of many committed by the Sabres across the past decade, as regime changes and an urgency to win as soon as possible derailed the franchise’s attempt to build around centerpieces such as Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart.
During his recent end-of-season media availability, General Manager Kevyn Adams declared that development will be a priority while he considers who will coach the Sabres in 2021-22. And although Adams does not want to dwell on the ghosts of failure that haunt KeyBank Center, recognizing the need for improving young players is a notable step in the right direction.
Casey Mittelstadt, a promising center with tantalizing skills drafted eighth overall by Buffalo in 2017, signed his entry-level contract with the Sabres after totaling 30 points in 34 games as a freshman at the University of Minnesota in 2017-18. On paper, the team’s center depth was outstanding, as Mittelstadt was expected to skate behind Eichel and O’Reilly.
The Sabres traded O’Reilly and the veteran center acquired to play ahead of Mittelstadt in the lineup, Patrik Berglund, could not earn a top-six roster spot before walking away from the team after only 23 games. Berglund hasn’t played in the NHL since. This increased Mittelstadt’s responsibility and his confidence took a hit when he struggled to adjust to the top league in the world. It took him two years to regain his footing, as Mittelstadt had 17 points in the final 22 games of this season under interim coach Don Granato.
Development does not end once a player reaches the NHL. Though the Sabres employ coaches to work with their prospects from the moment they are drafted, these players must continue to improve upon reaching Buffalo.
Regime changes have hindered progress, as comfort can be difficult to obtain when players are learning under a new coach seemingly every two years. The Pegulas have employed seven head coaches during their 10 years as owners, most recently Granato, who led the Sabres for 28 games in the interim role after Ralph Krueger was fired March 17.
Granato strengthened his case to stay on as coach by correcting the mistakes made by his predecessor. Ralph Krueger’s “principles” sapped the confidence from Rasmus Dahlin, a 21-year-old defenseman drafted first overall in 2018. Krueger’s reluctance to allow defensemen to contribute offensively caused Dahlin to question every one of his moves on the ice, leading to a treacherous third season in the NHL.
Granato, on the other hand, entrusted Dahlin to use his instincts to drive play offensively at 5-on-5. This also had a positive impact on Dahlin’s play in the defensive zone, reminding onlookers why he was considered a generational talent ahead of his draft day. Now it’s unclear if Granato will be retained for next season, as Adams plans to conduct a thorough coaching search.
“His way to play was how I learned to play hockey,” Dahlin said of Granato. “But the thing I felt was that he trusted me as a player. He really saw what my potential was, and I felt comfortable playing out there. I wasn’t thinking too much.”
Development isn’t linear, a fact Krueger seemed to misunderstand. He wasn’t willing to allow young players to carve out a role. One mistake could lead to a benching, but the approach wasn’t used with older players on the roster.
Usage and personnel also impact development. For example, multiple coaches and general managers have failed to recognize how to put defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen in a position to succeed. A 25-year-old drafted eighth overall in 2013, he was burdened with the responsibility of playing heavy minutes against top competition early on in his NHL career. Ristolainen formed bad habits that impacted his performance. Struggles against other teams’ top lines can be difficult for a player’s confidence.
The Sabres mostly failed to add talented defensemen to either play with Ristolainen or take some of that responsibility away from him. It wasn’t until Jake McCabe’s emergence as a top defenseman this season that Ristolainen began to show marked signs of improvement.
During his time as general manager, Botterill repeatedly communicated his vision of building a winning culture in Buffalo by positioning the Rochester Americans to have success. He strengthened the Sabres' AHL affiliate with accomplished veteran players to mentor prospects and the results were promising through three years.
Coach Chris Taylor led the Amerks to a combined 116-65-33 record and they were on track for a third consecutive playoff appearance when the AHL season was halted in March 2020. Taylor was fired three months later after verbally agreeing to a contract extension with the Sabres. He and his coaching staff were directly involved in the development of prospects that thrived in the final month of this season: Casey Mittelstadt, Tage Thompson and Rasmus Asplund.
Jacob Bryson, Will Borgen, Victor Olofsson and Lawrence Pilut also improved during their time with Taylor in Rochester. Taylor was an assistant coach under Lindy Ruff with the New Jersey Devils this season.
Taylor's replacement, Seth Appert, has an impressive track record in development through his time with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program and his staff's coaching helped Mattias Samuelsson improve this season, but the odd year in the AHL made it difficult to evaluate the Sabres' new development plan involving Appert.
Sources told The Buffalo News that communication and collaboration have been glaring issues in Sabres hockey operations. One area of the department didn't know what the other was doing or why certain decisions were made.
For example, Rochester coaches weren't informed which areas a player needed to improve when he returned from an NHL call-up with Buffalo. Everyone in the department was not made aware of why a specific player was drafted, so there was no sense as to what role he will play in the organization's plans and which areas he will need to improve to realize his potential. Former employees spoke highly of the way Botterill and former assistant general manager Randy Sexton built a management structure that wasn't present in the past.
The Sabres' development staff was hit hard by organizational turnover across the past 11 months. Two development coaches were fired. Another, Adam Mair, became an assistant coach in Rochester. Matt Ellis, hired as director of player development last summer, became an interim assistant coach under Granato. So did Dan Girardi, Ellis' lone hire for the department. That left only goaltending development coach Seamus Kotyk. It's unclear if Ellis and Girardi will remain on the coaching staff if Granato is hired.
The multilayered issue that’s plagued the organization also involves player acquisitions, as failed trades and free-agent signings have failed to properly insulate prospects on the Sabres’ roster. This is another area Adams wants to address during his second offseason.
“These players care about each other,” said Adams. “You can see it. They really enjoy being together. They each made a point to say that, how much they respect each other. And some of these guys have spent time in Rochester and been kind of growing up. That's special. We have to kind of surround them with the right type of people and players, and make sure we're bringing everybody along the same way.”