Record-setting goalie prospect Devon Levi informs Sabres he's returning to school

Devon Levi, a record-setting sophomore goaltender at Northeastern University, informed the Sabres on Monday that he is returning to school for his junior season, sources told The Buffalo News.

Levi, 20, was offered an entry-level contract by the Sabres after a remarkable season in which he posted a .952 save percentage, 2.05 goals-against average, a 20-13-1 record and a school-record 10 shutouts. He is one of three finalists for the Mike Richter Award, the NCAA's top honor for a goaltender. The winner will be announced on Friday.

Levi will enter next season as a favorite to win the Hobey Baker Award, the top honor in NCAA men's hockey, after he wasn't a finalist for 2021-22.

Word of Levi's return to Northeastern first surfaced on social media Monday with a tweet by the account, Northeastern Hockey Blog, and his decision was later confirmed by The News.

The Sabres will still hold Levi's NHL rights for two more years, providing the organization with ample time to sign the top goalie prospect.