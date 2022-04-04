Record-setting goalie prospect Devon Levi informs Sabres he's returning to school

Devon Levi, a record-setting sophomore goaltender at Northeastern University, informed the Sabres on Monday that he is returning to school for his junior season, sources told The Buffalo News.
Levi, 20, was offered an entry-level contract by the Sabres after a remarkable season in which he posted a .952 save percentage, 2.05 goals-against average, a 20-13-1 record and a school-record 10 shutouts. He is one of three finalists for the Mike Richter Award, the NCAA's top honor for a goaltender. The winner will be announced on Friday.
Levi will enter next season as a favorite to win the Hobey Baker Award, the top honor in NCAA men's hockey, after he wasn't a finalist for 2021-22.
Word of Levi's return to Northeastern first surfaced on social media Monday with a tweet by the account, Northeastern Hockey Blog, and his decision was later confirmed by The News.
The Sabres will still hold Levi's NHL rights for two more years, providing the organization with ample time to sign the top goalie prospect.
Returning to college gives Levi the opportunity to gain additional experience before turning pro. He missed time this season to represent Canada at the Winter Olympics, where he didn't appear in a game, and an injury prevented him from competing as a freshman with the Huskies. Northeastern will be considered one of the top teams in the Hockey East Conference next season.
Following Northeastern's exit from the NCAA Tournament, the Sabres met with Levi to discuss his future and their plan for his development. Sources told The News that Levi discussed his options with family and his representation before deciding to return to college.
The Sabres acquired Levi and a 2022 lottery-protected first-round draft choice from the Florida Panthers for Sam Reinhart. Levi was relatively unknown when he was chosen in the seventh round by Florida in 2020, but he had a breakout performance at the IIHF World Junior Championship in December 2020 and January 2021.
Levi broke the tournament record previously held by Carey Price with a .964 save percentage. The Sabres prospect also posted a 0.75 goals-against average to help Canada win a silver medal.
The decision creates a short-term goaltending dilemma for the Sabres. They don't have a goalie under contract next season -- Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is a restricted free agent -- and it's unclear if they'll be able to sign prospect Erik Portillo, a sophomore who has led the Michigan Wolverines to the Frozen Four.
Craig Anderson and Dustin Tokarski are pending unrestricted free agents, although the Sabres have expressed interest in bringing back Anderson if the 40-year-old decides to play a 20th season in the NHL.