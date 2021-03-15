Recalls to Sabres on hold as Covid-19 pauses Rochester Americans' season

Covid-19 cases inside the Rochester Americans will prevent the Buffalo Sabres from calling on reinforcements from their only active minor-league affiliate until further notice.
The Amerks canceled practice Monday and had a third game postponed because of the American Hockey League's Covid-19 protocols. Sources told The Buffalo News that there are multiple confirmed positive Covid-19 cases on the Amerks’ roster.
The Buffalo Sabres are winless in 10 games (0-8-2) for the first time since 2015 and facing a red-hot opponent tonight.
Contact tracing was conducted over the weekend to determine the source. The Amerks have not played since a 3-2 shootout loss at Utica on March 10, and their next scheduled game is Friday at Utica.
Rochester was supposed to host Syracuse on Wednesday, but the AHL announced Monday that the game was postponed. The game originally scheduled for March 13 was rescheduled for Monday, May 3 at Blue Cross Arena.
Sabres coach Ralph Krueger told reporters Friday that Amerks players were in quarantine. Krueger, though, told the media following the morning skate Monday that he did not have any further details other than the Sabres won’t be able to recall anyone from Rochester until further notice.
“That definitely puts any movement on hold and I was only just informed that the practice was canceled, just like you were only just informed,” Krueger said. “So, I do not know the details of what is happening there. But clearly we will not be able to move any players until we have a clarity on that.”
The Sabres entered Monday with three skaters – including two forwards – and one goalie on their taxi squad. This will provide them with a layer of protection in the event of an injury during the Amerks’ pause. Any of those taxi-squad players can be recalled on a game day before 5 p.m.
However, this is another disappointing development in a challenging year for the Sabres. Jack Quinn, the Sabres’ most recent first-round draft pick, is among the prominent prospects missing valuable practice days and games during the Amerks’ pause.
Unlike the National Hockey League, the AHL does not disclose which players have been deemed unavailable because of positive tests or close contacts.
The Amerks have compiled a 6-3-1 record in Seth Appert's first season as coach.
The Sabres have gone 10 games without a win. It's been almost two months for Carter Hutton, since Jan. 18 in Philadelphia.
Eakin scratched
Krueger made another significant personnel change Monday to address the Sabres’ lack of secondary scoring, scratching veteran center Cody Eakin in favor of Rasmus Asplund.
Eakin, 29, has only one empty-net goal and three assists with a minus-7 rating while averaging 13:16 of ice time through his first 26 games with Buffalo. Eakin, who joined the Sabres on a two-year, $4.5 million contract in October, has won 57.53% of his faceoffs and is a key cog on a penalty kill that entered Monday ranked 14th in the NHL.
According to Evolving-Hockey.com’s Goals Above Replacement, a metric that assigns an overall value to a player based on performance in a number of situations, Eakin ranks 12th among 14 Sabres forwards.
Eakin was signed to provide more offense to the bottom six after he totaled 22 goals in 78 games with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2018-19.
“Certainly, his role with us is clear, that maybe not as much of late, but I would say through the first 20 games, multiple games, where he would be matched up against top lines of the other team, would’ve neutralized possibly some of his offensive risk and or attacking ability,” Krueger said. “But he has been a good penalty killer for us. He has been a good faceoff man for us. He’s a character player for us.
“I can only underline (Eakin’s lack of offense) in that this little break here today we will be speaking to him more about that type of input. Moving forward, we do need depth scoring and he can be a very valuable source of that. So, we’re looking at the different ways that we can bring into the game.”
Hockey Fights Cancer
The Sabres will honor front-line workers on the video board and fundraising efforts will be held throughout the night on the MSG broadcast and team social media accounts.
The first fans allowed in KeyBank Center this season will be workers who were on the front lines during the Covid-19 global pandemic.
Seven hundred front-line workers will attend the Sabres’ game Thursday night against the Boston Bruins for the NHL’s Hockey Fights Cancer Night, the team announced Monday. The Sabres will honor front-line workers on the video board and fundraising efforts will be held throughout the night on the MSG broadcast and team social media accounts.
The general public’s first game at KeyBank Center this season will be Saturday.
All proceeds from fundraising efforts will be donated to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Players will wear lavender-colored jerseys during warmups that will be auctioned off immediately after the game.
"Hockey Fights Cancer Night is an important night for our entire franchise and our community," said Sabres owner and president Kim Pegula. "It is a night where we all come together to support patients and their families in their fight against cancer and to remember those we have lost to the disease. This year, we are honored to welcome over 700 frontline workers and guests from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to the game in recognition of their contributions and dedication to our community."
Sabres broadcasters Martin Biron and Brian Duff welcomed cancer survivor and elementary school teacher Mary Guevara and her family to KeyBank Center for a ceremonial puck drop, which will be broadcast prior to the start of the game.
The Sabres are holding an online auction featuring autographed merchandise from Thursday at 7 p.m. through March 28 at 9 p.m.