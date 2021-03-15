Recalls to Sabres on hold as Covid-19 pauses Rochester Americans' season

According to Evolving-Hockey.com’s Goals Above Replacement, a metric that assigns an overall value to a player based on performance in a number of situations, Eakin ranks 12th among 14 Sabres forwards.

Eakin was signed to provide more offense to the bottom six after he totaled 22 goals in 78 games with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2018-19.

“Certainly, his role with us is clear, that maybe not as much of late, but I would say through the first 20 games, multiple games, where he would be matched up against top lines of the other team, would’ve neutralized possibly some of his offensive risk and or attacking ability,” Krueger said. “But he has been a good penalty killer for us. He has been a good faceoff man for us. He’s a character player for us.

“I can only underline (Eakin’s lack of offense) in that this little break here today we will be speaking to him more about that type of input. Moving forward, we do need depth scoring and he can be a very valuable source of that. So, we’re looking at the different ways that we can bring into the game.”

Hockey Fights Cancer

700 front-line workers to attend Sabres' game Thursday against Boston The Sabres will honor front-line workers on the video board and fundraising efforts will be held throughout the night on the MSG broadcast and team social media accounts.

The first fans allowed in KeyBank Center this season will be workers who were on the front lines during the Covid-19 global pandemic.