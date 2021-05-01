'Really tough day' for Sabres worsened by injury to goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

“That’s added on to the tough day,” a somber interim coach Don Granato said afterward. “It was a tough day all around. That’s obviously a big one, because this is a great opportunity for him to get some minutes and now that’s in question. He battled tonight. Like I said, every now and then you have a tough day. Everybody had a really tough day today. His was the finish. But he battled extremely well up to that point, obviously.”

According to Granato, the Sabres won’t know the severity of Luukkonen’s injury until the team returns to Buffalo. Luukkonen stood tall against a barrage of Bruins shots for 40 minutes, stopping 26 of 29 on net before the injury occurred.

Luukkonen, who is listed at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, approached the moment with the proper technique. He glided to his left post while tracking the puck as the Bruins zipped tape-to-tape pass around the zone. When Luukkonen’s torso leaned into the post, all his weight shifted to his left leg and he fell backward in pain. Rather than remaining on the ice, Luukkonen propped himself up to try to prevent the Bruins from scoring on a half-empty net. As time expired, he fell back down and needed to be helped off the ice.