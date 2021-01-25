Rasmus Ristolainen, Jake McCabe an 'outstanding,' shutdown pair for Sabres

When Rasmus Ristolainen and Jake McCabe are on the ice, chasing a loose puck behind the Buffalo Sabres’ net isn’t for the faint of heart.
Even entering the Sabres’ zone can be difficult, as Jakub Voracek of the Philadelphia Flyers discovered last Monday in Wells Fargo Center. As soon as the six-time 20-goal scorer chipped the puck into his offensive zone, he was leveled by Ristolainen on a body check at the blue line.
“Risto has been excellent also in leading our physicality,” Sabres coach Ralph Krueger said of Ristolainen, a 26-year-old defenseman. “If a player on the other team does anything, he will feel it the next game.”
The same goes for anyone challenging McCabe, a 27-year-old who was arguably the team’s best all-around defenseman at 5 on 5 last season. Last Tuesday, Flyers defenseman Phil Myers suffered a fractured rib when attempting to hit McCabe at the red line, and Philadelphia center Morgan Frost dislocated a shoulder on a clean check by McCabe behind the Sabres’ net.
Buffalo’s top defense tandem has contributed more than physical play during the Sabres’ 2-3-1 start to the season. Entering Monday, among all pairings in the National Hockey League, Ristolainen and McCabe had allowed the second lowest on-ice shot quality at 5 on 5, according to Evolving-Hockey.com.
Aggressive play in the neutral zone and a lighter workload have allowed Ristolainen and McCabe to limit opponents’ time in the Sabres’ zone, and in turn, providing Buffalo’s offensive firepower with more opportunities to score goals.
“Me and Risto, we’ve played a lot of hockey over the years together, so there’s a lot of familiarity,” said McCabe. “I love playing with him. He’s one of the best physical defensemen in this league and playing with a guy like that, we haven’t been spending too much time in our own end so I think we’ve done a really good job of killing plays and getting the puck moving in transition to spend more time in their end, which has been a good stretch for us.”
The Sabres’ truncated schedule – including 10 games in 18 days during January – has caused Krueger to spread the minutes for his defense pairs. Through six games, Ristolainen and McCabe have skated together at 5 on 5 for 81:04, according to NaturalStatTrick.com. After the first six games of the 2019-20 season, the pair was on the ice together for 101:52.
The results are markedly different. Among 31 defense pairs to play at least 60 minutes together this season, McCabe and Ristolainen rank fourth in 5-on-5 shot-attempt differential. When the pair is on the ice together at 5 on 5, the Sabres have a plus-5 goal differential with 16 high-danger chances for compared to 5 against.
Their shot quality share at 5 on 5 ranks fifth among all defense pairs in the NHL.
“I think our gaps have been really solid through the neutral zone and we’ve made it really hard on whoever we’re playing against,” McCabe said. “So, just need to continue to talk out there. Our communication’s been great. Just need to continue building.”
The difference is simple: McCabe and Ristolainen have exemplified the aggressive defense Krueger wants in the neutral zone. Both are quick to challenge the puck carrier at the Buffalo blue line and red line, which often rushes the opposing forward into a decision. This has led to neutral-zone turnovers and, in turn, rush chances for the Sabres’ offense.
Teams aren’t entering the Sabres’ zone with ease and a dump-and-chase approach hasn’t been effective against the defense pair. As McCabe noted, communication has allowed them to avoid significant blunders down low. The defenseman retrieving the loose puck behind the Buffalo net has support, meaning the other is positioned nearby to receive the outlet pass and start the breakout. Opponents also have trouble parking in front of the Sabres’ net when McCabe and Ristolainen are on the ice.
The pair played more than 500 minutes at 5 on 5 together in 2019-20. Among 56 defense pairs to play at least 300 minutes together, Ristolainen and McCabe had the 15th-lowest on-ice shot quality against. But a more passive approach in the neutral zone resulted in fewer scoring chances, as illustrated by their posting the fourth-worst on-ice shot quality for.
Although Ristolainen’s inconsistent play has been maddening to fans across his seven-plus seasons in Buffalo, it appears McCabe has brought out the best in the former eighth overall draft pick.
“Whatever McCabe has done, he is playing at the top of his game,” Krueger said. “He’s solid defensively but adding a nice touch offensively and gives us, really, another tool. We’re pleased with him. … So really, really, been an outstanding pair for us and very reliable in both directions. Just a pleasure to see them start the season this way.”
McCabe, who has appeared in 346 games since 2014, led all Sabres defensemen in on-ice shot quality against at 5 on 5 last season. He ranks 11th among all NHL defensemen in the metric this season and seventh in 5-on-5 shot-quality share. The former second-round draft pick is in his second consecutive year as an alternate captain and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season.
Ristolainen, meanwhile, has sharpened some details in his game. The misfired, rushed breakout passes are becoming more infrequent. He’s also not routinely chasing the puck around like a dog playing fetch. The nuances of his defensive game – wall play, boxing out in front of the net, breakouts, etc. – merit high minutes and the responsibility of playing against top opponents.
Yet, Ristolainen isn’t receiving as heavy a workload. His 22:17 ice time per game leads all Sabres, but it ranks 51st among NHL defensemen and is four fewer minutes than his total from 2017-18 when he totaled a minus-25 rating. By no means has his game been flawless – Ristolainen’s play in the offensive zone could be better, particularly when deciding whether to pass or shoot – but aggressive play, mixed with sound reads without the puck, has made this pairing the backbone of the Sabres’ defensive game.
“I think the biggest thing, first of all, was to recover, forget hockey, refresh mind, and then start working out,” Ristolainen said of his 10 months of training. “This offseason I probably skated the most I have during the summer, so working on my skating, fitness on the ice, skating, shooting, puck handling. Probably off the ice the main thing was speed and explosiveness.”
Stempniak hired
Former NHL forward Lee Stempniak, a West Seneca native, was hired by the Arizona Coyotes as the team’s hockey data strategist. The 37-year-old will apply his knowledge from 14 NHL seasons and an education from Dartmouth College to serve as a liaison between the Coyotes hockey operations/analytics department and the team’s coaching staff.
Across 911 regular-season games, Stempniak totaled 203 goals and 266 assists while playing for 10 different teams. He has not played since appearing in two games for the Boston Bruins in 2018-19.
Schedule
The Sabres did not practice Monday and will hold a morning skate Tuesday in preparation for their game against the New York Rangers in KeyBank Center. This will be the first NHL game in Buffalo for Rangers winger Alexis Lafreniere, the first overall draft pick in October.