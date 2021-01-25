Rasmus Ristolainen, Jake McCabe an 'outstanding,' shutdown pair for Sabres

Although Ristolainen’s inconsistent play has been maddening to fans across his seven-plus seasons in Buffalo, it appears McCabe has brought out the best in the former eighth overall draft pick.

“Whatever McCabe has done, he is playing at the top of his game,” Krueger said. “He’s solid defensively but adding a nice touch offensively and gives us, really, another tool. We’re pleased with him. … So really, really, been an outstanding pair for us and very reliable in both directions. Just a pleasure to see them start the season this way.”

McCabe, who has appeared in 346 games since 2014, led all Sabres defensemen in on-ice shot quality against at 5 on 5 last season. He ranks 11th among all NHL defensemen in the metric this season and seventh in 5-on-5 shot-quality share. The former second-round draft pick is in his second consecutive year as an alternate captain and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season.

Ristolainen, meanwhile, has sharpened some details in his game. The misfired, rushed breakout passes are becoming more infrequent. He’s also not routinely chasing the puck around like a dog playing fetch. The nuances of his defensive game – wall play, boxing out in front of the net, breakouts, etc. – merit high minutes and the responsibility of playing against top opponents.