Rasmus Ristolainen 'happy' with return to Buffalo, 'excited' for Sabres' season

If the Sabres are to snap their nine-year playoff drought, Ristolainen will need to be better than he was during Krueger’s first season, particularly on the penalty kill. Buffalo ranked 30th in the league when shorthanded in 2019-20, and the special teams unit was a focus of Kevyn Adams’ first offseason as general manager.

Ristolainen has embraced his role as a leader, though. His relationship with Krueger is built on trust and communication. Krueger explained Sunday that his experience in Europe – including 13 years as coach of Switzerland’s national team – has taught him how to connect with players from various countries. Whereas previous coaches may have urged Ristolainen to change his personality off the ice, Krueger said he has encouraged the defenseman to be himself.

“I like everything about Ralph,” Ristolainen said. “I like the way he wants us to play. I like the way he talks to people. I like the meetings he’s doing and it’s been good. Like I’ve said before, he’s probably the best coach I’ve had in my career. I’m happy to be working for him in the future too, hopefully.”

Injury updates

Sabres' Victor Olofsson 'day to day' with injury suffered during practice Ralph Krueger may have lost another top forward to an injury on the second day of Buffalo Sabres training camp.

Jack Eichel, Victor Olofsson and Linus Ullmark, none of whom practiced Sunday, are expected to join the team as early as Wednesday, Krueger said.