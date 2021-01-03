Rasmus Ristolainen 'happy' with return to Buffalo, 'excited' for Sabres' season

Rasmus Ristolainen is not one to mince words.
The Sabres defenseman expressed his displeasure with the franchise’s direction following the firing of Phil Housley in April 2019 and, despite a collaborative relationship with Ralph Krueger, acknowledged after the official end to last season in May that his days in Buffalo could be numbered.
So, it was noteworthy following practice Sunday in KeyBank Center that Ristolainen described a bright outlook for the Sabres ahead of this 56-game season and told reporters he wishes to play for Krueger beyond 2021.
Yet, for as much as Ristolainen has found comfort in his surroundings, he has also learned during his seven seasons with the Sabres that change can happen abruptly. He’s watched countless teammates leave via trade or free agency. Ristolainen has played under five head coaches and four general managers while not experiencing the Stanley Cup Playoffs during his seven seasons in Buffalo.
The Sabres acquired Staal from Minnesota in September to improve their lineup on the ice – and their intestinal fortitude off it.
“I’m happy and excited to be here,” Ristolainen said. “What I’ve learned from this business the last seven years, there is always going to be uncertainties and you never know where you’re going to be tomorrow, but I enjoy it here right now. The team looks good and ready to go. It’s going to be a very exciting year.”
Ristolainen’s immediate future in Buffalo is certain. Krueger views the 26-year-old defenseman as a core player on the roster and intends to continue using Ristolainen in a workhorse role.
When training camp began Friday, Ristolainen was paired alongside Jake McCabe, and the tandem will likely be used against an opponent’s top forward line when the season opens against the Washington Capitals on Jan. 14. That defense pairing will need to contribute more offensively if it is to remain the Sabres’ minutes leader this season.
Among 51 NHL defense pairs to play at least 450 minutes at 5-on-5 last season, Ristolainen and McCabe ranked 48th in shot quality generated per 60 minutes, but they allowed the 15th-lowest shot quality, according to Evolving-Hockey.com.
A more responsible approach and, most notably, Krueger’s defensive-zone structure, also helped Ristolainen post a career-best minus-2 rating in 69 games. His minus-145 rating since the start of the 2013-14 season still ranks last among all defensemen.
Ristolainen totaled six goals and 27 assists, but the physical and mental miscues still occurred at times. Fans are clamoring for Rasmus Dahlin to take over the Sabres’ shut-down role, but Krueger has been open about his respect for Ristolainen’s game.
“An immeasurable quality of competitiveness and passion for the game,” Krueger said of Ristolainen. “He really does everything he can in preparation. He’s very, very direct and honest in his communication. When he doesn’t like things, he puts it on the table, and that’s the culture we want in here from our leaders.
"That also means making sure that he pushes his teammates and himself to do everything possible to win. We find him very coachable. His physical presence and his battle hunger is important for our group. We have a lot of skill, but we need that grit, we need that bite. He gives it to us. Above all, he is a pro in everything he does. I definitely find that his unique personality really adds an important dimension to our room.”
Though Ristolainen’s role didn’t change under Krueger, his ice time dropped from 24:38 minutes per game in 2018-19 – a total that ranked ninth among all NHL defensemen – to 22:48 last season. That was a product of the Sabres routinely deploying seven defensemen because of injuries and depth issues at forward. Ristolainen still led the team in ice time at 5-on-5 and on the penalty kill. He ranked fifth on the power play.
Any frustrations from his disappointing second season in Buffalo appear to be gone. Jeff Skinner is back to smiling and wowing his teammates with his mastery around the net.
Krueger intends to use more of a rotation with his personnel in response to the truncated schedule. The Sabres have 10 games in 18 days during January, and the intradvisional schedule features eight sets of back-to-backs.
Ristolainen, though, will be asked to skate against top competition until Dahlin proves he’s ready for the assignment. This is no small task, considering the Sabres’ division features some of the top forwards in the NHL, including Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Artemi Panarin, Mathew Barzal, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron.
If the Sabres are to snap their nine-year playoff drought, Ristolainen will need to be better than he was during Krueger’s first season, particularly on the penalty kill. Buffalo ranked 30th in the league when shorthanded in 2019-20, and the special teams unit was a focus of Kevyn Adams’ first offseason as general manager.
Ristolainen has embraced his role as a leader, though. His relationship with Krueger is built on trust and communication. Krueger explained Sunday that his experience in Europe – including 13 years as coach of Switzerland’s national team – has taught him how to connect with players from various countries. Whereas previous coaches may have urged Ristolainen to change his personality off the ice, Krueger said he has encouraged the defenseman to be himself.
“I like everything about Ralph,” Ristolainen said. “I like the way he wants us to play. I like the way he talks to people. I like the meetings he’s doing and it’s been good. Like I’ve said before, he’s probably the best coach I’ve had in my career. I’m happy to be working for him in the future too, hopefully.”
Injury updates
Ralph Krueger may have lost another top forward to an injury on the second day of Buffalo Sabres training camp.
Jack Eichel, Victor Olofsson and Linus Ullmark, none of whom practiced Sunday, are expected to join the team as early as Wednesday, Krueger said.
Olofsson is considered day to day with an upper-body injury suffered during practice Saturday. He crashed into the post during a one-on-one drill and returned to practice briefly, only to not skate with the team after the Sabres’ video meeting.
Eichel, meanwhile, has yet to practice with the team since suffering an upper-body injury during an off-ice workout before camp. Ullmark was a late arrival to Buffalo because of an immigration issue.
With Eichel and Olofsson out Sunday, Rasmus Asplund was promoted to the first practice group.
Scrimmage details
The two practice groups will participate in a scrimmage Monday at 1 p.m., which will be streamed on the Sabres’ website and their social media platforms. There will be penalties, an overtime period and penalty shots.
The scrimmage, like all practices and games, is closed to the public.
“We are holding the expectations high and the execution,” said Krueger. “It is not a friendly game. It is supposed to be a competitively serious game within our structure and we will have video footage that we can then use for the next phase of learning for that next three-day package.”