Rasmus Ristolainen creates 'chaos,' but Sabres' problems persist in loss

Rasmus Ristolainen’s postgame analysis was blunt.
The 26-year-old defenseman proclaimed the Buffalo Sabres are more talented than each of their past two East Division opponents, most recently the New Jersey Devils. Yet, Ristolainen noted that the Sabres’ speed and skill are meaningless if they are unable to match the tenacity that helped the Devils earn a 5-3 win Sunday afternoon inside KeyBank Center.
“I mean, it doesn’t always need to look pretty, especially teams like New Jersey and (the) Rangers,” Ristolainen said. “They are in similar situations as us, and they haven’t had a lot of success lately, and we are the teams that are trying to sneak into the playoff battles. And these are important games. It doesn’t need to be pretty. I just feel like we are (the) better team, we have more skill but we just need to match the work ethic, and then we just need to win these games.”
Ristolainen has never been one to use clichés. These days, though, his sometimes-harsh criticism is backed by what Sabres coach Ralph Krueger called an “outstanding” start to the season. Ristolainen, a much-maligned player across his seven-plus years in Buffalo, contributed on all three Buffalo goals against New Jersey.
Ristolainen scored his second goal of the season by jamming in a rebound to tie the score 3-3 early in the third period. His screen on a power play led to Rasmus Dahlin’s first goal of the season, and Ristolainen’s shot from the point was tipped by Curtis Lazar for the Sabres’ only goal at even strength.
Buffalo (4-4-2) had earned points in six of its previous games and is now 0-4-1 when trailing after the second period this season.
Ristolainen’s play in every respect – most important, away from the puck – has embodied how Krueger wants the Sabres to play during this challenging 56-game schedule. The contributions on offense were even more significant with Sam Reinhart missing the past two games with an upper-body injury.
“It’s a curveball that changes the mix,” Krueger said of using Ristolainen as a net-front presence on the power play. “He just has so much fun with that. Risto’s in outstanding form thus far this season and much deserved of the extra ice time he’s getting, especially in a role like that. What it does is (it) definitely consumes not only the goalie, but the D in front are spending time on him and it ends up being a bit of a 4-on-3 outside of that. The guys have been doing really well at finding that opening.”
The Sabres’ special-teams units, both of which Ristolainen is part of, were the lone bright spot in an otherwise ugly performance.
Buffalo allowed a goal only 20 seconds into the game when a seam pass by P.K. Subban sprung Michael McLeod for a breakaway. The Sabres scored a pair of second-period goals in less than five minutes to tie the score, but Miles Wood regained the lead for the Devils with 0.9 seconds remaining before the intermission.
Krueger lamented that his players did a poor job of managing the puck. He suggested work ethic wasn’t the issue. Instead, Krueger described how his players weren’t following the framework with which he wants them to play, particularly at 5-on-5.
The Sabres (4-4-2) entered Sunday tied for 14th in the National Hockey League with 14 goals at 5-on-5 this season, and Krueger again could not piece together effective lines with Reinhart out of the lineup. Reinhart has scored 51 even-strength goals since the start of the 2017-18 season.
“We made a lot of mistakes out there, we didn’t play simple when we had to,” said Dahlin, who scored his first goal of the season. “They had their chances and they scored on them.”
Special teams have kept the Sabres afloat through 10 games. Nine different players have scored this season for a power play that went 2-for-4 against the Devils. Buffalo is converting 30.8% of their chances on the man-advantage, which ranked eighth in the NHL after the game Sunday. The Sabres have scored on the power play in each of the past five games, three of which featured multiple goals on the man-advantage.
Additionally, the Sabres’ penalty kill did not allow a shot on goal while going a perfect 3-for-3 on Sunday.
Buffalo was trailing 2-0 when Lazar tipped Ristolainen’s shot past Devils goalie Eric Comrie at 14:11 into the second period. With Ty Smith in the penalty box for holding, Ristolainen parked himself in front of the net to screen Comrie. This allowed Dahlin’s shot to squeeze through traffic and tie the score 2-2.
“It’s just because I’m a defenseman and if some other teams, they have some good net-front presence, I know how hard it is to play when there’s guys standing in front of the net screening (the) goalie all the time,” Ristolainen said. “And I can get in the battles a lot and just win those loose pucks and make chaos.”
Ristolainen tied the score again with his own power-play goal in the third period when Victor Olofsson's shot created a rebound near Comrie’s left leg pad. MacLeod then regained the lead for New Jersey by finding space in the Sabres’ end and firing a shot that skipped off Carter Hutton’s glove with 9:20 remaining in regulation.
The four-game homestand revealed some significant holes in the Sabres’ defensive game, as the Rangers and Devils created better shot quality than Buffalo’s previous opponents. But Ristolainen and Jake McCabe remained a consistent defense pair.
Among 41 defense pairs to have played 75 minutes together entering Sunday, Ristolainen and McCabe ranked fourth in limiting opponents’ shot quality at 5-on-5, according to Evolving-Hockey.com. The Sabres’ other defensemen have been mostly solid, and Henri Jokiharju will return to the lineup Tuesday. Dahlin played one of his best offensive games of the season Sunday.
The trouble, though, is that for as talented as the Sabres are up front, they aren’t using those traits to create scoring chances at even strength. Ristolainen’s consistent play is a building block for a team that is still trying to figure out how to use its talented forwards – most notably, Jack Eichel and Taylor Hall – to be a consistent threat in what appears to be wide-open East Division.
“Yeah, I mean, they kept it simple, they chip a lot of pucks in and they got their forecheck going and they have a lot of speed,” Ristolainen said. “I think we have a lot of speed, too, but you’ve got to use it better, because speed kills. It’s hard for D-men to play against guys who are coming 100 mph at you all the time.”