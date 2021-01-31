Rasmus Ristolainen creates 'chaos,' but Sabres' problems persist in loss

Wraparound: Mistakes spoil Sabres' comeback attempt in loss to Devils Buffalo (4-4-2) had earned points in six of its previous games and is now 0-4-1 when trailing after the second period this season.

Ristolainen’s play in every respect – most important, away from the puck – has embodied how Krueger wants the Sabres to play during this challenging 56-game schedule. The contributions on offense were even more significant with Sam Reinhart missing the past two games with an upper-body injury.

“It’s a curveball that changes the mix,” Krueger said of using Ristolainen as a net-front presence on the power play. “He just has so much fun with that. Risto’s in outstanding form thus far this season and much deserved of the extra ice time he’s getting, especially in a role like that. What it does is (it) definitely consumes not only the goalie, but the D in front are spending time on him and it ends up being a bit of a 4-on-3 outside of that. The guys have been doing really well at finding that opening.”

The Sabres’ special-teams units, both of which Ristolainen is part of, were the lone bright spot in an otherwise ugly performance.

Buffalo allowed a goal only 20 seconds into the game when a seam pass by P.K. Subban sprung Michael McLeod for a breakaway. The Sabres scored a pair of second-period goals in less than five minutes to tie the score, but Miles Wood regained the lead for the Devils with 0.9 seconds remaining before the intermission.