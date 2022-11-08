 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rasmus Dahlin to return to Sabres' lineup against Coyotes

  Updated
Sabres Blackhawks Hockey

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin looks to pass against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at the KeyBank Center on Oct. 29, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Rasmus Dahlin's absence from the Buffalo Sabres' lineup will last only one game.

Dahlin, along with defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin, are expected to be on the ice with the Sabres when they host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night in KeyBank Center.

Dahlin did not play Saturday in Tampa Bay because of an upper-body injury suffered the previous night in Carolina. He explained to reporters following the morning skate Tuesday that the injury occurred when his shot after a whistle drew the ire of the Hurricanes.

As the Sabres announce their new reverse retro jerseys, check out the sweaters that have been worn by the team over the years.

A skirmish broke out and Dahlin felt discomfort in his neck after the game. He was replaced in the lineup in Tampa Bay by Lyubushkin, who missed the previous three games with a bothersome lower-body injury. Lyubushkin skated 22:14 in the 5-3 loss to the Lightning but sat out the morning skate Tuesday, as the Sabres continue to manage his workload.

Dahlin, 22, ranks second among all NHL defensemen in goals (7) and points (15) while averaging a career-high 25:54 of ice time. He skated next to Jacob Bryson at the morning skate Tuesday. Here's a look of the Sabres' lines and pairings during the skate:

Eric Comrie is expected to start in goal for Buffalo. He has an .894 save percentage and 3.39 goals-against average in eight appearances this season. The Sabres have scored at least one power-play goal in six straight games and Peterka will skate on one of their man-advantage units against Arizona. 

News Sports Reporter

I've covered the Sabres and National Hockey League for The Buffalo News since November 2018. My previous work included coverage of the Pittsburgh Pirates and University of Pittsburgh athletics for DKPittsburghSports.com.

