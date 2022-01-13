Rasmus Dahlin to represent the Sabres, Atlantic Division at NHL All-Star Game

Thompson can still make the roster if he wins the league's "Last Men In" voting, which ends Jan. 17.

The plethora of talented forwards in the Atlantic Division, and Dahlin’s rapid ascent over the past five weeks, helped him emerge as the Sabre most likely to be selected.

Drafted first overall by the Sabres in 2018, Dahlin’s development has been impacted negatively by the turnover on the bench and a lack of continuity within the team’s defense corps. He began to perform well under former coach Ralph Krueger, only to struggle mightily during a 2020-21 season in which Buffalo had a franchise-record 18-game winless streak.

Dahlin has rebounded in a big way since Granato took over as coach on March 17, 2021. Entering the Sabres’ game Thursday night in Nashville, Dahlin had six goals and 22 points in 35 games. He was on pace for career highs in goals (14), assists (38) and points (52), and he could become the first Sabres defenseman since Alexei Zhitnik in 1997-98 to reach the 15-goal plateau.