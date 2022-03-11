Rasmus Dahlin steps into spotlight again with Sabres playing outdoors in Hamilton

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

But Dahlin didn’t thrive in a top-pairing role immediately. He had some difficult nights at the start of this season, including Nov. 29 when he was on the ice for four goals against, including two shorthanded. Dahlin wasn’t discouraged, though. He was first on the ice the following practice, working through one-on-one drills with assistant coaches to address specific areas of defending in his own zone.

When Dahlin isn’t happy about a particular mistake, he often texts Granato after a game with a request to watch video the next day. The timidness evident from Dahlin in previous seasons is also gone. A target of opposing teams every time he touches the puck, Dahlin isn’t afraid to get into physical confrontations.

“We use him a lot on defensive zone faceoffs because if you win it to him, he's gonna make the right decision and it's more likely you're getting out of the zone,” said Granato. “And if you lose it, he knows, you’ve got teams running faceoff plays and guys running all over the place and he reads and reacts as good as anybody defensively, which is something that he never was given credit for, you never saw. .... And he plays with grit. He’s a gritty, gritty player.”

