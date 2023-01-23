Rasmus Dahlin on All-Star snub: 'I guess the fans want to see forwards'

DALLAS – Rasmus Dahlin was smiling when he said it, but you could tell he was a little confused when asked about why he didn't get selected for the Atlantic Division team in the NHL All-Star Game.

After Tage Thompson was the Buffalo selection made by the NHL's operations department, the Atlantic players voted into the game by fans were Toronto's Auston Matthews, Boston's David Pastrnak and Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Victor Olofsson's recent success reflects his 'dream' to stick with Sabres Four Sabres who have endured different types of adversity this season assumed starring roles in the 6-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

The Atlantic does not have a defenseman on its roster, and there are only five blueliners in the entire game out of the 44 players selected by the NHL and fans. Dahlin isn't going, even though he's second in the NHL among defensemen in both goals (13) and points (52).

"I guess the fans want to see forwards. It is what it is," Dahlin told The Buffalo News after Monday's morning skate in American Airlines Center. "I'm going on vacation and I'm going to have a good time, but, obviously, I want to be there. That's just how it goes."

The silver lining of the snub, of course, is Dahlin will get more than a week's rest and is going on a warm-weather respite with some teammates. After the Feb. 1 game against Carolina, the Sabres don't play against until Feb. 11 against Calgary. Dahlin is third in the NHL in ice time at 26:10 per game, behind only Colorado's Cale Makar (27:09 ) and Los Angeles' Drew Doughty (26:13), so he can use the time off.

Observations: Rasmus Dahlin unhappy about his penalty, performance in OT loss Tyler Johnson tied the score with 55.8 seconds left in regulation to help send the game to overtime, and Seth Jones scored the game-winner to send the Sabres to a 4-3 loss.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"The rest is well needed for sure," Dahlin said. "A few of us are going to have a good time. Mental break and also a physical break. So I'm excited for that, too. Some days you've got to take your day off if you have to, but I think the body gets used to it.

"And I'm better now with taking care of my body off the ice and I'm eating better. I'm sleeping better. Every minute feels like you have to take care of when you're not playing. So it's fun. I can't complain. I like to play."

Dahlin made his All-Star debut last year in Las Vegas, getting wowed by the locker room full of top players and spending lots of time with fellow Swedish star Victor Hedman of Tampa Bay.

From that experience, he had some advice for All-Star rookie Thompson.

"I told him it's very easy to just look around and enjoy the time, but I told him to play to go for it, really go for it," Dahlin said. "People want to see his skill and what he's good at. So I'm super excited for him. I'm going to watch. I want him to do something sick out there and have a blast. I'm sure he's going to do it a few times more in his career, but enjoy this moment, for sure."

***

The goaltending matchup for tonight's 8:30 p.m. game in Dallas is expected to have Buffalo's Craig Anderson making his 700th career start against Dallas' Jake Oettinger, who has shutouts in two of his last three appearances.

The Sabres are opening a four-game trip, all against Central Division foes. The Sabres are 6-3-1 against the Central this season and 13-7-1 against the Western Conference after Saturday's 6-3 win over Anaheim in KeyBank Center.