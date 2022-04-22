Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson a formidable top defense pair for Sabres

Owen Power’s long-awaited arrival caused coach Don Granato to make an unexpected change on the Buffalo Sabres’ defense that has unleashed more of Rasmus Dahlin’s immense skill with the puck.

Dahlin is back playing the right side, specifically in the offensive zone, when paired with fellow left-shot defenseman Mattias Samuelsson. In four games together, Dahlin has eight points, and the Sabres have 57.27% of the attempts with the duo on the ice at 5-on-5.

“We complement each other, and I think it’s a very good way to play the way that we do,” Dahlin said following practice Friday. “I think we get the best of two worlds, for sure.”

This isn’t a drastic change for Dahlin. He spent the bulk of his career on the right side before he was drafted first overall by Buffalo in 2018. But it’s a different challenge playing that spot against elite NHLers in difficult situations, as Dahlin and Samuelsson rank second and first, respectively, in defensive zone starts at 5-on-5 since Power’s NHL debut on April 12.

Samuelsson, who like Dahlin is 22 years old, has been a stalwart on defense since rejoining the team in April. Every defenseman on the roster has benefitted from playing alongside the 6-foot-4, 227 pounds who uses his long reach to kill opponents’ rush attempts. But this union has the potential to provide a significant boost to the Sabres’ 5-on-5 offense while having the ability to shut down a top line, which they’ll be asked to do Saturday against the New York Islanders in KeyBank Center. Puck drop is 12:30 p.m.

“I think they’re two guys who complement each other really well,” said Granato. “They work for each other in different ways, and I think they’ve rubbed off on each other. Dahls is picking up nuances from Sammy from the defensive and a way to play maybe more aggressive defensively, assertive. And I think Sammy’s picked up some slight things with maybe how he can maybe contribute in offensive movements and transitions.”

Remarkably, the duo switches sides in the middle of shifts, depending on their preference in a specific situation. Samuelsson prefers to remain on the left on the penalty kill, but he’s comfortable playing on the right side when defending at 5-on-5.

Breakouts can be easier for Dahlin from the left side because he’s been there for most of his 274 games in the NHL. But when the Sabres are in the offensive zone and trying to create, Dahlin moves to his right side. He’s back to surveying the ice from the same point of view that allowed him to post 20 points in 41 games with Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League during his draft-eligible season in 2017-18.

Dahlin played the right side briefly early this season but that was before he rounded out his game defensively.

There are more passing and shooting options on the right side because the boards aren’t to his left. It’s easier to find space in the offensive zone, as Dahlin doesn’t have to skate backwards or change direction to cut across the high slot.

The Sabres’ 221 goals this season are tied with the 2018-19 team for the most by the franchise since 2010-11, yet they’re still trying to develop their offensive attack. Aggressive plays in the offensive zone by defensemen, particularly Dahlin, have helped Buffalo create more chances over the past six weeks and will be key to the Sabres reaching another level next season.

“It’s been a ton of fun playing with him,” Samuelsson said of Dahlin. “It makes my job a lot easier. Just give him the puck. He’s an incredible player. I think he’s a superstar in this league. He’s a great guy where if you do make a mistake, he’s not going to say anything to you. … It’s always an adjustment period playing with someone new and his tendencies. We’re getting through that right now, but it’s a lot of fun. I love playing with him.”

Dahlin has produced offense from both sides. He’s established career highs in goals (12) and points (52), the latter of which is the Sabres’ highest total by a defenseman since Garry Galley (54) in 1995-96. Dahlin’s averaging a career-high 23:59 of ice time per game and leads the team in power-play points (20). He was selected to his first career NHL All-Star Game and emerged as one of the Sabres’ emotional leaders.

His 15 points in 17 games dating back to March 20 were tied for fourth among NHL defensemen entering Friday.

When the Sabres took their team picture before practice Friday, Dahlin was the youngest of the club’s four players to wear an ‘A’ as an alternate captain. He’s improved significantly in his own zone despite facing the most difficult matchups every game, particularly on the road.

And while Dahlin had success skating alongside Henri Jokiharju, Samuelsson brings a different dimension to the top unit. Samuelsson, who was selected by Buffalo with the first pick of the second round in 2018, frustrates opponents with his physical style of play and ability to create turnovers with a poke check.

Since joining the Sabres from Rochester on Jan. 17, Samuelsson ranks first on the club in penalty-kill ice time, hits and blocked shots. He's averaged 19:56 of ice time across 39 games. His presence, in addition to awareness from forwards to cover the blue line, can allow Dahlin to take more risks offensively.

“I like it, for sure,” said Dahlin. “He’s a big, strong, good skater, good puck handler, good vision. It’s super easy to play with him. We’re kind of playing on the right side, too, so it’s a little bit of an adjustment. We’re having fun, but we’re playing good together.”

The pair’s evolution creates some intriguing possibilities for Granato and Kevyn Adams, the Sabres’ general manager. If Dahlin continues to improve on the right side, the club can use him in more situations with Power, who scored his first career NHL goal Thursday night in New Jersey.

And even if the Dahlin-Samuelsson pairing isn't a long-term fixture on the blue line, the Sabres are developing versatility that will unlock more options on the ice and when Adams looks to add to the club this offseason.

