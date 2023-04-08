Even though Casey Mittelstadt scored the tying goal that conjured a roar from the crowd inside KeyBank Center late in the second period Saturday afternoon, he refused to lead the handshake line toward the Buffalo Sabres’ bench.

Mittelstadt playfully whacked Rasmus Dahlin on the backside multiple times to ensure the Sabres’ superstar defenseman was recognized for the play that helped ensure Buffalo would be in the playoff race during the final week of a season that few expected to include meaningful games in April.

“He should have probably gone down (the line) twice for that,” said Mittelstadt, flashing a grin inside a jubilant Sabres dressing room following their dramatic 4-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Dahlin skated around Hurricanes winger Jack Drury, avoided the stick of Paul Stastny as the veteran center dove in desperation to try to force a turnover and passed from the right hashmark in the slot to the opposite post to setup Mittelstadt’s second goal of Buffalo’s latest must-win game.

One of Dahlin’s finest performances in his five NHL seasons was punctuated by a play that showcased how the 22-year-old has evolved into a complete defenseman since he was drafted first overall by the Sabres in 2018.

With the score tied 3-3 in the third period, Dahlin dropped to the ice to block a shot by the Hurricanes’ Jesperi Kotkaniemi. Dahlin got to his feet, then recognized that a pass across the slot was going to create a possible easy goal for Carolina. Martin Necas corralled the puck and tried to fire a shot into the empty net, only to watch Dahlin block its path by dropping to one knee and stretching out his stick.

“When you see a leader and the best D in the league laying out twice in two seconds to block two shots like that in a meaningful game, it means a lot on the bench and to everyone else,” said fellow Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson. “So that was huge for us.”

Fifteen seconds later, Tage Thompson unleashed a one-timer from the right circle on a pass from Dylan Cozens that beat goalie Antti Raanta to give the Sabres a lead with 13:45 left in regulation. Thompson’s goal, his 46th of the season, tied Danny Gare and Pat LaFontaine for eight-most in franchise history, showed how one of the youngest teams in the NHL learned from a brutal stretch in March that jeopardized their objective to snap the postseason drought.

“It shows our character right now,” said Dahlin, who had one goal and two assists while skating a team-high 25:32. “We’re not out of it. We’ve just got to keep battling. It’s next game, next game. So how hard we battled to the end, it just shows that we really want it and we’ve got to do everything we can.”

Dahlin’s return to top form has helped Buffalo go 6-1-1 in its last eight ahead of a final week that features four games in five nights. Devon Levi made 32 saves to back the Sabres, who tied the score twice to make it 3-3 entering the third period. Levi has three wins in four starts since joining the club from Northeastern University last month.

This is the version of Dahlin that fans, media and opponents recognized as one of the best in the NHL earlier this season. Injuries caused him to struggle during the team’s slide last month, but he’s back to being an offensive dynamo and helped the Sabres (39-32-7) shutdown an opponent that sat atop the Metropolitan Division entering Saturday.

This latest comeback was filled with tense moments. The Sabres trailed 2-1 at the first intermission because the Hurricanes (50-20-9) scored twice in 22 seconds after Mittelstadt delivered the game’s opening goal only four minutes in.

The Hurricanes’ Jalen Chatfield took a cross-checking penalty in retaliation for Riley Stillman’s clean check on Kotkaniemi, and Dahlin delivered on the power play with a low shot through traffic to make it 2-2 with 15:56 left in the second period.

Only 22 years old and 351 games into his NHL career, Dahlin became the first Sabres defenseman to eclipse the 70-point mark in a season since Phil Housley, who reached the milestone three times during his years in Buffalo. And Dahlin’s goal made him the first Sabres blue-liner with 15 in a campaign since Alexei Zhitnik in 1997-98.

“He was pretty special tonight,” said Mittelstadt. “That was fun to watch.”

The Sabres fell behind again with Sebastian Aho’s shot that went off Levi and in to put Carolina ahead 3-2. Right when Buffalo seemed to be in trouble, Dahlin made the play that should lead the highlights on a day in which each of the 32 NHL teams are in action.

Dahlin has 15 goals with 57 assists and 72 points in 74 games, while leading the Sabres in average ice time (25:42) and playing in every situation for a club that is having its best season on a goals-per-game basis since 2006-07.

The Sabres were hemmed in their own zone and allowed three consecutive shots before Dahlin made the consecutive blocks that led to Thompson’s goal that stood as the game-winner. Dahlin was on the ice for almost half of the third period with 8:43 of ice time and helped protect the lead when Carolina had a power play, followed by a 6-on-5 advantage because of an extra attacker with its net empty.

The math is not on Buffalo’s side. It will likely need to win out and receive help to defy the odds and qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2011. But the Sabres survived another day because of a signature performance by their top defenseman.

“You keep winning, you give yourself a chance,” said Samuelsson.

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Depth at last

An injury to the Sabres’ top center would have spelled doom not long ago. They were terrible whenever Jack Eichel missed a game. There’s finally depth down the middle, as illustrated again Saturday with Mittelstadt filling in on the top line because an upper-body injury is hindering Thompson to the point that he’s not taking faceoffs.

Mittelstadt pulled off a brilliant move to score his 11th goal of the season, and he added another by converting on Dahlin’s brilliant pass. Mittelstadt has 11 points in seven games since Thompson was hurt after taking an elbow by New Jersey Devils winger Timo Meier. Mittelstadt has 53 points in a third-line role, an impressive campaign for the 2017 first-round pick. Cozens, meanwhile, has six points in his last five games.

2. Bold move

The Sabres sent another message to Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Eric Comrie by starting Levi for a third consecutive must-win game, despite the rookie’s lack of experience. This isn’t about a development opportunity, either. Levi earned the net by performing well, particularly against the Rangers and Panthers to start his NHL career.

It was a gamble to turn to a 21-year-old after he allowed six goals on 32 shots Thursday in Detroit, but Levi made key saves to help the Sabres hold off the Hurricanes.

“It’s d be nice to be warm and fuzzy and give a guy a game for development reasons,” said Sabres coach Don Granato. “He’s in there because he’s playing well. And that’s good to see, because he was another key factor today.”

3. Around the boards

Negativity isn’t the path to improvement. You’ll never hear Granato throw players under the bus to reporters and prefers to keep those stern talks behind closed doors. He also knows that focusing on the bad is a recipe for disaster in this league. So, rather than dwelling on the defensive mishaps in the first period, Granato urged his players to outwork an opponent that’s rarely beaten on effort.

“The message at the end of the first was we absolutely have to compete and the rest of the game is going to be determined on who wants it more,” said Granato. “And I thought our guys rose to that challenge very, very well.”

5. Next

The Sabres hit the road to play the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Buffalo’s final home game of the season is Thursday against the Ottawa Senators, followed by the finale in Columbus on Friday.