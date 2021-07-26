Rasmus Dahlin, Henri Jokiharju among Sabres RFAs to receive qualifying offer

A contract for Jokiharju would cost far less than one for Dahlin, as Jokiharju has only seven goals and 23 points in 115 games since joining the Sabres in a trade that sent Alex Nylander to the Chicago Blackhawks. Dahlin and Jokiharju were used by Granato as Buffalo's top defense pairing during the final weeks of last season.

Mittelstadt, who was drafted eighth overall in 2017, emerged as a member of the Sabres' next core last season, totaling nine goals and 17 points in 28 games under Granato. Both totals ranked second on the team during that span, trailing only Sam Reinhart, who was traded to the Florida Panthers on Saturday. Mittelstadt, 22, is in line to center the Sabres' first or second line with Jack Eichel expected to be traded this offseason.

Asplund, 23, could be the Sabres' most improved player last season, as the versatile forward was outstanding when given a role with Granato as coach. Asplund, who was protected by Buffalo in the expansion draft, had six goals and 10 points in the final 23 games. Asplund can play center or wing and will likely be a key penalty-killer for the Sabres in 2021-22.