Reminded following practice Tuesday of the numerous post-whistle scrums involving his former roommate, Casey Mittelstadt smirked and shared a joke about Rasmus Dahlin that’s become a common refrain among the Buffalo Sabres this season.

“Everyone seems to hate him around the league,” Mittelstadt said with a chuckle.

Dahlin isn’t trying to make friends on the ice. His intent isn’t to hurt anyone, either. Anyone on the wrong end of a big hit is collateral damage in Dahlin’s quest to help the Sabres return to prominence. Now 22 years old and almost five years removed from his selection first overall at the 2018 draft, Dahlin has developed a shutdown defensive game to pair with his remarkable offensive skill. Along the way, he’s drawn the ire of players across the NHL.

The latest was Devils center Nico Hischier, who, along with a teammate, took exception to Dahlin’s reverse hit that dropped New Jersey's captain to the ice. Hischier went after Dahlin at the whistle, resulting in a two-minute roughing penalty for New Jersey’s captain and a Sabres power play. There have been similar run-ins throughout the season.

“I want to be a leader on this team, and you can't really back down if you are one,” said Dahlin. “I have to find a good balance. I’m learning. You can't really take things personal because I kind of know they will finish checks and they will chirp me and stuff. I’ve just gotta let it go because sometimes. … I’ve seen that when I’m calm, they stop chasing me after a while.”

Observations: Lukas Rousek gets first NHL goal as Thompson-less Sabres fall to Habs in shootout Winger Lukas Rousek scored a goal on his first NHL shift and added an assist in Buffalo's 4-3 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens in KeyBank Center.

There’s an emotional element to Dahlin’s game that can’t be faked. He’s challenged teammates in practice to compete harder and those physical altercations within games can bring out the best in him. Frustration and anger can lead to critical mistakes, though, and Dahlin wants to limit those that make his team shorthanded.

Dahlin’s 86 penalty minutes entering Tuesday ranked third among all NHL defensemen. His natural response to difficult situations, or pressure, is to work harder, which can also lead to Dahlin trying to do too much when the simple play is the better approach. Overextending shifts can result in turnovers or defensive miscues. It’s one of many lessons Dahlin has absorbed as the Sabres push to close their gap in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

“Rasmus always tries to resolve and remedy anything adverse through elevating compete and with that there's a ton of emotion, and sometimes that emotion is not completely in control,” said Sabres coach Don Granato. “But it's great. It's a great, great characteristic of his. He has a deep care, and that passion pushes him, but as a young player, these are different stressful situations that he's gaining experience in. The experience he's gaining is how to control his energy and funnel it the right way. We've all watched him for years now. When he gives up a goal, he wants to get it back immediately.”

This isn’t the sole reason Dahlin hasn’t sustained his Norris Trophy-worthy pace in recent weeks. He has zero goals and two assists with a minus-16 rating in 12 games since suffering an upper-body injury that kept him out of the lineup for three games.

Dahlin suggested that he struggled upon returning because he was still dealing with pain and/or discomfort but didn’t want to elaborate on how it impacted his performance other than it caused him to “chase” the game. He was in top form again Monday night.

With each piece of analysis, Alex Tuch grew more excitable as he recounted Dahlin’s work in overtime against the Canadiens. Tuch started toward the end, when Dahlin’s stickhandling forced an opponent out of position and should have led to a hooking penalty in the final moments. Then, Tuch grinned while describing the 4-on-3 penalty kill in which Dahlin twice cleared the puck out of the zone before setting up another exit by leveling Mike Matheson with a body check behind Buffalo’s net.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Dahlin finished with two shots on goal and four blocked shots in a team-high 29:58 of ice time in the shootout loss.

“It was a great play,” Tuch boasted about the hit. “That burned 20 to 30 seconds off the penalty kill right there. You don’t usually see a hit on a 4-on-3, but he was all alone and he saw an opportunity to drive him into the boards. He hammered him. He’s unbelievable, and he’s become so solid defensively.”

The recent stretch doesn’t change the fact that Dahlin has ascended into the upper echelon of NHL defensemen. Entering Tuesday, he ranked seventh in goals (14), fifth in assists (51), fourth in average time on ice (25:06), ninth in shots on goal (186) and eighth in Evolving-Hockey’s goals above replacement metric, which puts a value on a player’s overall contributions to his team.

Dahlin is the first Sabres defenseman with 14 or more goals in a season since Alexei Zhitnik totaled 15 in 1997-98, and he’s one of only three at the position in franchise history to record 50 or more assists. He needs three assists to move into a tie with Larry Murphy (182) for sixth place all-time among NHL defensemen prior to their 23rd birthday.

This is the first time in Dahlin’s career that he’s played meaningful games late in the regular season. He’s on his third head coach and second general manager. Finally, there’s stability in the front office and behind the bench. He’s surrounded by a talented core of young, skilled players who have helped Buffalo become of the top offensive teams in the NHL.

Dylan Cozens continues to rise for Sabres in breakout season Each of Dylan Cozens’ shifts during the Buffalo Sabres’ consecutive wins over the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders showed his coach that the 22-year-old center was no longer shackled by the self-induced pressure to be the catalyst in a playoff push.

Each was affected differently by the pressure of needing to collect points to move up the standings. Through video sessions with coaches, Dahlin has seen how he needs to adjust when his instinct is to use his skill to carry the Sabres through difficult times.

“Somewhere in there, he's going to find a greater balance of how to pick his spots and that's the process he's into and it's a great position that we're in as an organization fighting for a playoff spot in extended time here with some ups and downs within that,” said Granato.

Not long ago, Dahlin was a brutal self-evaluator after a difficult game. He loathes losing and quickly learned that his development into a top defenseman would take longer than he anticipated. Through trying times, none more so than the 2020-21 season under coach Ralph Kruger, Dahlin adjusted his expectations while maintaining a burning desire to be elite.

The final nine games of the regular season are an opportunity for Dahlin to continue to learn from the invaluable experience of trying to reach the playoffs.

“I've taken the next step I feel, like the team has, and it's fun,” said Dahlin. “It's fun when it goes well, but I kind of appreciate the downs, too, because it would be weird if it always went up the hill. So sometimes downhills are good, too, to learn and humble myself a little bit. I’ve just got to work harder.”

Practice notes

Winger Lukas Rousek, who scored on his first NHL shift Monday night, re-joined the Rochester Americans in preparation for their game Wednesday against the Cleveland Monsters.

Additionally, goalie Craig Anderson missed practice again with an upper-body injury the team is classifying as “day to day,” and Tage Thompson didn’t skate after missing the loss to the Canadiens because of an injury.