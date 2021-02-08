Rasmus Dahlin becomes ninth Sabres player added to NHL's Covid protocol list

Another Buffalo Sabres player was deemed unavailable Monday as the team awaits word on when it can resume practice.

Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin became the ninth Sabres player added to the NHL's Covid protocol list Monday, joining Taylor Hall, Rasmus Ristolainen, Jake McCabe, Tobias Rieder, Brandon Montour, Curtis Lazar, Dylan Cozens and Casey Mittelstadt.

The Sabres' next scheduled game is Thursday against the Washington Capitals in Buffalo. However, KeyBank Center is indefinitely closed to players and Tuesday is the first possible day the Sabres can return to the ice.

Sources confirmed to The Buffalo News on Monday that the Sabres have a tentative plan to resume practice Tuesday. Any practice plan is contingent on testing and, possibly, contact tracing.

Four Sabres games were postponed, then rescheduled, when their season was paused last Tuesday. The team has added players to the list in six of the past seven days, with Friday being the only instance of the Sabres having no additions.

Buffalo is one of four teams currently on pause. The others are the New Jersey Devils, Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche. The Devils chose to not resume practice Monday, which was their earliest return-to-work date.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

