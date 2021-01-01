Rasmus Dahlin added strength in quest to earn bigger role with Sabres

As Taylor Hall stood in line during his first training camp practice with the Buffalo Sabres, the former Hart Trophy winner marveled at the skill of one of his newest, and youngest, teammates: Rasmus Dahlin.
“I think he makes it look pretty effortless out there,” said Hall through a facemask on a video call with reporters Friday afternoon. “Such a big guy that can skate that well and can move that well is pretty cool to watch. I made a comment to someone in line, it must be a requirement as a Swedish hockey player to be able to move so well out there and to open your hips up so well and be so agile.”
Hall isn’t alone. Upon seeing Dahlin in person for the first time since March, Sabres coach Ralph Krueger was impressed by how the 20-year-old defenseman used the nine-plus-month offseason to add the necessary muscle to play more minutes in the National Hockey League. Dahlin is now listed at 6-foot-3, 207 pounds, a gain of 14 pounds from last season.
The Sabres are counting on Dahlin to take another significant step during his third NHL season. The former first overall draft pick totaled four goals with a career-high 36 assists in 59 games in 2019-20, but he experienced some growing pains, particularly when defending. Now he’s in line for a bigger role at 5-on-5, Krueger told reporters, and is expected to quarterback what could be one of the top power plays in the NHL.
“I think he’s a guy that once you see the power play and 5-on-5, 4-on-4, 3-on-3 situations, what he can do with the puck, he’s basically a fourth forward out there,” added Hall. “It’s going to be really fun to see him take another step and hopefully cement himself in that upper echelon of defensemen in this league.”
Dahlin experienced an awakening during his first two years with the Sabres. He admits now that he had unrealistic expectations for himself as a rookie and that the climb to the top is a long process requiring physical and mental maturity.
A significant lesson came last November, when Dahlin missed eight games because of a concussion suffered on an illegal hit by Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak. Dahlin had never missed significant time because of injury and he was in the process of acclimating to a new coach.
Prior to the concussion, Dahlin was slow to transition to Krueger’s system, particularly in the defensive zone. An emphasis on being responsible away from the puck seemed to impact Dahlin’s performance offensively.
However, Dahlin was outstanding during the second half of the shortened season. His shot quality at 5-on-5 improved significantly from the first half (1.77 expected goals per 60 minutes through Dec. 22) to the second half (2.4 from Dec. 23 through March 11), according to Evolving-Hockey.com. Dahlin’s ability to limit quality chances also improved during the latter time frame.
“Last season, after my concussion, I felt more confident on the ice in both ends of the ice, so, yeah, it comes with time,” said Dahlin. “I felt more mature. … I think that’s going to be even better in the D-zone.”
Dahlin, a Calder Trophy finalist for 2018-19, is not yet being mentioned among the league’s top defensemen, but he provided the Sabres with historic production the past two seasons. His 84 points in 114 games are the second-most by a teenage defenseman in NHL history, trailing only Phil Housley (143). Dahlin’s 39 power-play points during that span ranked sixth among all defensemen, and his 1.28 points per 60 minutes at 5-on-5 was 11th last season.
Dahlin spent much of the past nine months skating at the facilities of Frolunda, his former team in Sweden. He opened practice on the second defense pair with Brandon Montour and is expected to remain on the top power play once the Sabres begin special-teams drills.
“He is extremely competitive and wants to be a big part of us taking another step,” Krueger said. “I certainly see, with the game pace that we’re going to be on, sharing the minutes through the lineup whether it’s rolling your D or rolling your forward lines. You’re going to see more of that from all teams just as we try to get ourselves up to speed.
"So, yeah, I definitely see his minutes growing. I also see his hunger to learn the game away from the puck and to take that responsibility defensively that they don’t usually have as they grow up when they have so much skill, a younger player, his amazing skillset. In many ways, we need him to grow for us to be able to reach our goals.”
More minutes will mean more responsibility for Dahlin, who received the second-fewest defensive-zone starts among qualifying Sabres defensemen last season. He also ranked fifth in 5-on-5 ice time and played two fewer minutes per game than his rookie year.
The Sabres want Dahlin to be able to outmuscle opponents in front of the net, finish checks along the boards and retrieve pucks in the corner – all aspects that are necessary to defend against top players at even strength.
The Sabres have only 14 days to prepare for a 56-game season. This can be a daunting task for NHL coaches, but Ralph Krueger is uniquely qualified to handle the challenge.
Dahlin’s physical gains were evident during the first practice. While driving to the net during a one-on-one drill, Dahlin used his left arm to fend off Casey Mittelstadt and still managed to fire a shot on goal. Dahlin also didn’t shy away from throwing body checks during the latter portion of practice.
It was a promising showing at the start of a short training camp, but Dahlin learned that consistency and patience will be important in his quest to be the NHL’s best.
“Getting more mature, making the right decision out there, can play in both ends,” said Dahlin. “My main goal is the coaches can trust me everywhere on the ice. It takes time, but it’s a fun process, for sure.”