Rasmus Dahlin added strength in quest to earn bigger role with Sabres

“Last season, after my concussion, I felt more confident on the ice in both ends of the ice, so, yeah, it comes with time,” said Dahlin. “I felt more mature. … I think that’s going to be even better in the D-zone.”

Dahlin, a Calder Trophy finalist for 2018-19, is not yet being mentioned among the league’s top defensemen, but he provided the Sabres with historic production the past two seasons. His 84 points in 114 games are the second-most by a teenage defenseman in NHL history, trailing only Phil Housley (143). Dahlin’s 39 power-play points during that span ranked sixth among all defensemen, and his 1.28 points per 60 minutes at 5-on-5 was 11th last season.

Dahlin spent much of the past nine months skating at the facilities of Frolunda, his former team in Sweden. He opened practice on the second defense pair with Brandon Montour and is expected to remain on the top power play once the Sabres begin special-teams drills.

“He is extremely competitive and wants to be a big part of us taking another step,” Krueger said. “I certainly see, with the game pace that we’re going to be on, sharing the minutes through the lineup whether it’s rolling your D or rolling your forward lines. You’re going to see more of that from all teams just as we try to get ourselves up to speed.