Rasmus Dahlin, 7 others enter Covid-19 protocol during Sabres' bizarre day in desert

The club was already facing the significant challenge of having enough game-ready goalies for this road trip, which continues Sunday night in Colorado, and the batch of positive tests had Adams and Granato preparing for the possibility of playing shorthanded against the Coyotes.

“You could probably guess we did mention that behind the doors there, so I’m not going to hide that from you," Granato said, referring to the NHL eliminating testing for asymptomatic individuals. "You do think, your brain goes there and thinks that, 'Jeez, we’re a week away from not testing.' As I mentioned, knock on wood. Talked to all these guys after we got the results this morning, everyone felt normal. So that’s really good and then your brain goes to another week until not testing."

This also occurred right as the Sabres’ forward and defense groups were nearing full health. Granato was finally able to deploy his top-four centermen – Mittelstadt, Thompson, Cozens and Krebs – as well as key veteran contributors Tuch and Okposo.

“Today was the first day with all this chaos that went on that I really felt a little different. You see this number of situations and man games missed and uncertainty and to have it just minutes before you go on the ice when you really need to focus, and you want to focus," said Granato. "It’s a lot and again, it is going to make us better. This is a young group that’s going to be here for what I would say is a very long time. .. These are the things that are going to help all of us grow, but it’s not easy. It’s getting to be a pain.”

