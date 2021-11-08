Rasmus Asplund's development an early-season success story for Sabres

Rasmus Asplund was home in Sweden in July when, over the course of a week, General Manager Kevyn Adams reconstructed a Buffalo Sabres roster that finished last in the National Hockey League.

Asplund studied the additions, and the significant departures of former franchise cornerstones Sam Reinhart and Rasmus Ristolainen, to see if there was any vacant role that suited his talents. One immediately stood out to Asplund: net front on the power play.

“You just need opportunity and when you get it, you have to take it,” Asplund, a 23-year-old winger, said in a matter-of-fact way.

This was Asplund’s mentality long before he was drafted in the second round, 33rd overall, by the Sabres in 2016. When Asplund joined the Rochester Americans three years ago, he was willing to do whatever was asked of him and, along with Victor Olofsson, had to be pulled off the ice long after practice ended because he didn’t want to stop working.

An assignment to the taxi squad in January 2020 didn’t derail Asplund’s development, either. He used the small-group practice sessions to prepare for the day when he would be needed on the Sabres’ roster. When that time arrived, Asplund never relinquished his spot and he’s now one of coach Don Granato’s most trusted forwards.