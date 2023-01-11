Rasmus Asplund hopes he gave Sabres food for thought to get more ice time

Rasmus Asplund played 80 games for the Buffalo Sabres last season, collecting 27 points and establishing himself as the team's top defensive forward. Then he scored six goals for Sweden, one off the tournament high, at the World Championships.

It's been an entirely different story the last couple of months. Asplund scored just two goals in the first 17 games and his defensive work crumbled with a minus-8 run during the team's November struggles. He's had a hard time getting on the ice since.

Observations: Eric Comrie thrust into action with UPL sick, Sabres fall to Kraken The Kraken took its first lead of the game 1:06 into the third period and pulled away for a 4-3 win over Buffalo on Tuesday night in KeyBank Center.

Asplund got back in the lineup for Tuesday's loss to Seattle after sitting out as a healthy scratch for eight straight games and 15 of the previous 19. With rookies Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka going ice-cold on the scoresheet, coach Don Granato got some energy by putting Asplund and Vinnie Hinostroza back in the lineup.

The pair had some good moments in the game, and Asplund drew a penalty that produced a power-play goal from Rasmus Dahlin in the 4-3 defeat. With the Sabres off Wednesday, Granato had some food for thought heading into Thursday's game in KeyBank Center against the Winnipeg Jets.

"It's been a challenge for sure. I'm just trying to get better every day and I've been able to see a lot of things from up top in the press box you can work on and get better," Asplund said after Tuesday's game. "It's been challenging but I think I did a good job of staying with it and I think I played very well today."

Hinostroza, who has no goals and eight assists this season, played 14:46 in the game and had four shots on goal. Asplund (2-6-8) clocked in at 12:54 with one shot on goal and neither had erratic moments with the puck. The line was minus-1, on the ice for Matty Beniers' goal early in the third period that gave Seattle the lead as Beniers eluded the Buffalo defense to jam home a Vince Dunn rebound.

"Another very challenging situation for those guys to come in and I thought they were great providing energy and working," said Granato. "I know their teammates were excited to see them in the lineup. It was nice to get them in."

Quinn has no points in his last nine games and no goals in his last 13. Peterka has one goal in the last 13. Asplund and Hinostroza took their spots on the wings with Dylan Cozens.

"Get back to my game working hard in both ends of the ice and just create that energy for the whole team, shift after shift and night after night," Asplund said of his priorities. "That's been the main thing I've been focusing on, to just be mentally ready when I get the chance."

Hinostroza was stymied on a second-period breakaway by Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer after Asplund made a strong play along the wall and fed the puck up ice while drawing a hooking penalty. Dahlin scored four seconds after the ensuing faceoff to give the Sabres a 2-1 lead.

"Our line played well and created chances," Asplund said. "And we created that power play and we scored on it. That's the type of player I want to be. Just create that energy and draw some penalties and help in that way.

"I create my offense from good defense. Me and Vinnie really tried to focus on that today. That's always been one of the foundations in my game to start with. It's the defensive stuff and then my offense will come."

Fitzgerald claimed by Panthers

The Sabres' depth on defense took a small hit on waivers Wednesday as Casey Fitzgerald was claimed by the Florida Panthers. Fitzgerald, 25, had been a healthy scratch the last seven games as his spot in the rotation was taken by free-agent signee Kale Clague. Fitzgerald had no goals and three assists in 23 games this season while averaging 13:03 per game.

The Sabres had put him on waivers to make room on the roster for Henri Jokiharju and were hoping he could rejoin the group in Rochester. A third-round pick in 2016, Fitzgerald had no goals and nine assists in 59 games for the Sabres the last two years. His best moments in the organization were as a key member of Rochester's defense last year during the Amerks' run to the third round of the Calder Cup playoffs.

The Sabres have four defensemen in Rochester on two-way contracts in Lawrence Pilut, Jeremy Davies, Chase Priskie and Youngstown native Joseph Cecconi, acquired recently from Dallas.

The Panthers entered Wednesday tied with the Sabres at 42 points, six behind Pittsburgh for the final East wild-card slot. Florida will be at KeyBank Center for a Martin Luther King Day matinee Monday at 1 p.m.

Columbus makeup extends season

The Sabres' season got extended by a day Wednesday when the NHL announced the postponed Dec. 27 game at Columbus will be played April 14 at 7 p.m. in Nationwide Arena. It was not played last month because the team couldn't travel due to the Christmas blizzard.

Buffalo's originally scheduled season finale was the April 13 home game vs. Ottawa. Adding the Columbus game means the Sabres will finish the season by playing five games in the final seven days and four games in the last five.

The Buffalo-Columbus game will be one of two makeups on what's now the final day of the NHL schedule. Colorado will play at Nashville on April 14 in a game that was postponed Nov. 25 due to a water main break outside Bridgestone Arena.

Amerks' Biro earns AHL all-star nod

Rochester center Brandon Biro was named as the Amerks' representative to the North Division squad for the AHL All-Star Classic Feb. 5-6 at Laval, Quebec. Biro has nine goals in 25 games this season and leads the team in assists (20) and points (29).

Selected to the Pacific Division team was Williamsville native Andrew Poturalski of first-year Seattle affiliate Coachella Valley. The two-time Calder Cup champion entered Wednesday with 35 points in 33 games (nine goals, 26 assists). He's tied for 10th in the league in scoring after winning the title last season with a 101-point campaign for Chicago.