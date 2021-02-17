Rangers' plan to allow fans provides clues for what to expect at KeyBank Center for Sabres

Season ticket holders for the Buffalo Sabres have yet to receive details on the plan to reopen KeyBank Center to fans this season.
Aside from a statement last week, the Sabres' only public communication came in the form of a survey in which season ticket holders were asked to provide contact information, age, whether they would want to attend games and employment status.
The Sabres are awaiting approval on their plan that follows the guidelines announced last week by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Citing what he called “unparalleled success” of fans attending Bills playoff games in January, Cuomo revealed that arenas seating 10,000 or more people will be able to reopen to 10% capacity starting Feb. 23, given that they meet the provided guidelines, including Covid-19 testing of all attendees.
The Sabres have 20 home games remaining on their schedule, beginning with a matchup against Lindy Ruff’s New Jersey Devils on Feb. 25.
With a capacity of 19,200 for Sabres games, KeyBank Center will be able to seat approximately 2,000 fans under the current guidelines. While the arena is outfitted with signage in preparation for a socially distanced crowd to return, it’s not exactly clear what the game day experience will look like for fans.
A few clues could be found in a detailed plan released Tuesday by the New York Knicks and Rangers. Madison Square Garden unveiled its plans to host approximately 2,000 fans for NBA and NHL games.
The initial announcement included only three games for each team, as Knicks tickets went on sale Tuesday and tickets to the Rangers, including a March 2 game against the Sabres, will be available Thursday. However, for now, only season ticket members and suite holders will be able to attend games at a minimum cost of $50. Both teams plan to host and recognize essential workers at every game.
The guidelines are similar to what fans experienced at Bills Stadium last month:
• Each attendee must present confirmation from a health care provider of a negative PCR Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of the day of the event, as well as identification matching the name on the test. Results can be presented via smartphone or hard copy.
• Fans 18 or older must present government-issued identification such as a driver’s license or passport. Anyone younger than 18 may use a government-issued ID, birth certificate, Social Security card or school identification.
• Admission is contingent upon each fan passing a health survey, which must be filled out via the MSG venue app on smartphones. Fans are urged to fill out the survey prior to arriving at the arena. Temperature checks also will be conducted at the entrance, as fans must register below 100.4.
• Doors open 90 minutes prior to the event and each ticket holder is assigned to a specific entrance based on seat location.
• Face covering must always be worn, except when actively eating or drinking in their assigned seat.
• All in-venue purchases, including merchandise and concessions, are cashless.
• Season ticket holders can buy one two-seat, socially distanced pod for one of three games.
• Only digital tickets are being accepted and all guests must download the MSG venue application.
• Refunds will be processed for guests who test positive on their PCR Covid-19 test or exhibit symptoms/don’t feel well before arriving at the arena.
• Only certain concession areas are open and pop-up merchandise stands will be placed around Madison Square Garden.
More Knicks and Rangers games are expected to be available for purchase later. The Knicks’ first game with fans will be against the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 23, and the Rangers’ will have fans in the MSG seats Feb. 26 against the Boston Bruins.
The Sabres could choose to host fans for only certain games, such as those against marquee opponents in the temporarily constructed East Division, which features the Bruins, Rangers, Islanders, Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins, Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals.
The main concourse at KeyBank Center has been outfitted with various digital signage to remind fans that food and beverage must be consumed at assigned seats, as well as messages to maintain social distancing and to cheer from home if feeling unwell.
It's possible fans may not be seated in certain sections of the 100 level because the glass has been removed from behind the team benches in response to the NHL's new protocols.
The NBA’s Brooklyn Nets plan to host fans beginning Feb. 23 at Barclays Center, while the Islanders have yet to announce details on reopening Nassau Coliseum.
Returners
Since the Sabres (4-6-2) did not practice Wednesday, we do not have any clues as to which players previously on the Covid protocol list be ready to play Thursday night in Washington against the Capitals.
However, the Sabres had their ninth and final player removed from the Covid protocol list Wednesday, as forward Casey Mittelstadt was cleared to rejoin the team.
Though it's unclear if Mittelstadt will be ready for game action Thursday, all signs point to defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen and forwards Dylan Cozens and Curtis Lazar nearing a return. All three were removed from the protocol list before puck drop Tuesday, hours after Cozens and Lazar participated in a rehab skate in KeyBank Center. It’s likely that at least both forwards will be in the lineup against the Capitals.
This is the first time since Feb. 1 that Buffalo does not have a player on the Covid protocol list.
A look ahead
The Capitals (7-4-3) snapped a four-game losing streak Tuesday with a 7-4 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Washington is finally near full strength with Evgeny Kuznetsov’s return from the Covid protocol list last Sunday.
It’s likely the Sabres will again face goalie Vitek Vanecek, who has made 11 consecutive starts for the Capitals. Vanecek, a 25-year-old rookie, is 6-3-2 with a .906 save percentage. He has started three games against the Sabres this season, allowing seven goals on 106 shots for a .934 save percentage and two wins.
Roster moves
With the Sabres adding NHL regulars to their lineup, the team loaned defenseman Will Borgen and forward Rasmus Asplund to the taxi squad Wednesday.
Forwards Steven Fogarty, C.J. Smith, Andrew Oglevie and defenseman Jacob Bryson were assigned from the taxi squad to Rochester. The Amerks host Utica in Rochester on Thursday night in Blue Cross Arena.
Winger Jack Quinn, the Sabres’ most recent first-round draft pick, is expected to make his professional debut for the Amerks.