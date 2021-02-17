Rangers' plan to allow fans provides clues for what to expect at KeyBank Center for Sabres

• Face covering must always be worn, except when actively eating or drinking in their assigned seat.

• All in-venue purchases, including merchandise and concessions, are cashless.

• Season ticket holders can buy one two-seat, socially distanced pod for one of three games.

• Only digital tickets are being accepted and all guests must download the MSG venue application.

• Refunds will be processed for guests who test positive on their PCR Covid-19 test or exhibit symptoms/don’t feel well before arriving at the arena.

• Only certain concession areas are open and pop-up merchandise stands will be placed around Madison Square Garden.

More Knicks and Rangers games are expected to be available for purchase later. The Knicks’ first game with fans will be against the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 23, and the Rangers’ will have fans in the MSG seats Feb. 26 against the Boston Bruins.

The Sabres could choose to host fans for only certain games, such as those against marquee opponents in the temporarily constructed East Division, which features the Bruins, Rangers, Islanders, Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins, Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals.