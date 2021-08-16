Rangers fans purchase billboard urging Sabres to trade Jack Eichel

“Those conversations, we had them so many times that we couldn’t possibly have them again, but now, it’s just funny. Now we just get to joke about it and honestly, the billboard says nothing about him coming to the Rangers. We just say, free Jack. It’s all it says, so yeah, we’re a Ranger podcast, but any Sabres fan that’s going to dunk on us and say, ‘you didn’t even get what you wanted.’ Honestly, we just want him out of Buffalo at this point because we’re annoyed. That’s as far as it goes.”

Eichel, a 24-year-old with five 20-goal seasons in the NHL, is awaiting a change of scenery as the result of a disagreement between him and the team regarding his preferred treatment for the herniated disk in his neck that limited him to only 21 games in 2020-21. Eichel wants to undergo an artificial disk replacement, a procedure never performed on an NHL player, while the Sabres’ team doctors prescribed an anterior cervical discectomy with fusion.

The situation came to a head in May when Eichel told reporters during an end-of-season media availability that he was questioning his future in Buffalo because of what he called a “disconnect” with the organization. A 12-week period of conservative treatment passed in late May, but neither side has changed its mind.