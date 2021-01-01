Ralph Krueger's tournament experience valuable for Sabres during short camp

When the Sabres begin on-ice workouts Friday in KeyBank Center, the players and coaches will face significant challenges that weren’t present in previous seasons. There will be Covid-19 testing, an inability to hold large team meetings in conference rooms and off-ice workouts must be accomplished in small groups.

Dressing rooms will be sanitized after the first of two practice groups exit the building. There will be nine on-ice sessions between Friday and opening night against the Washington Capitals on Jan. 14.

However, Krueger will benefit from this being his second season and many of his core players are returning, most notably Jack Eichel, Rasmus Dahlin, Sam Reinhart, Jeff Skinner and Victor Olofsson. Krueger won’t have to establish a new culture and most players are familiar with how he wants the Sabres to play with and without the puck. The entire coaching staff also remained intact from last season.

There was turnover this offseason, though, as the roster for the first game could feature as many as six players who were not on the team in 2019-20, including Taylor Hall, Eric Staal and Cody Eakin. Eichel told reporters during a video call Wednesday that he hasn't had the opportunity to meet some of his new teammates.