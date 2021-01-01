Ralph Krueger's tournament experience valuable for Sabres during short camp

An excitable tone was evident in Ralph Krueger’s voice as he fielded questions over a videoconference call Tuesday. The 61-year-old is deep into preparations for his second year as coach of the Buffalo Sabres and, again, he won’t be afforded an 82-game season.
The coronavirus pandemic forced the National Hockey League to shorten and truncate its schedule, including training camp. Instead of the customary three to four weeks of practices, the Sabres are among the seven nonplayoff teams that will have only 14 days to prepare for a 56-game season.
This can be a daunting task for NHL coaches because rosters need to be trimmed and strategies need to be implemented. Krueger is uniquely qualified to handle the challenge.
Krueger ran short training camps during his 13 years as coach of Switzerland’s national team from 1997 to 2010, as well as with Team Europe at the World Cup of Hockey in 2016 and ahead of the 2013 lockout-shortened season for the Edmonton Oilers.
“I think this is exactly what skill a national team coach needs, because in Switzerland, normally the best players out of the playoff finals come in 10 days before the tournament starts,” said Raeto Raffainer, who played for Krueger at international tournaments and is now general manager of HC Davos in the top Swiss league. “You can’t go too much into details of power play and penalty kill, but everybody knew his role already before they came in. He is a good communicator in the sense that everyone knows their role and you have short, short time to get ready. Fifteen years ago, Ralph was very well-organized, and I assume he still is.”
When the Sabres begin on-ice workouts Friday in KeyBank Center, the players and coaches will face significant challenges that weren’t present in previous seasons. There will be Covid-19 testing, an inability to hold large team meetings in conference rooms and off-ice workouts must be accomplished in small groups.
Dressing rooms will be sanitized after the first of two practice groups exit the building. There will be nine on-ice sessions between Friday and opening night against the Washington Capitals on Jan. 14.
However, Krueger will benefit from this being his second season and many of his core players are returning, most notably Jack Eichel, Rasmus Dahlin, Sam Reinhart, Jeff Skinner and Victor Olofsson. Krueger won’t have to establish a new culture and most players are familiar with how he wants the Sabres to play with and without the puck. The entire coaching staff also remained intact from last season.
There was turnover this offseason, though, as the roster for the first game could feature as many as six players who were not on the team in 2019-20, including Taylor Hall, Eric Staal and Cody Eakin. Eichel told reporters during a video call Wednesday that he hasn't had the opportunity to meet some of his new teammates.
“You want to get your new players completely up to speed and understanding principles and tactics, and the way the coaches have expectations that they’ll play, so that’ll be a focus,” Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams said of the short camp. “But we also haven’t played hockey in a number of months, so there’s going to be a need for Ralph and the coaches to really get the guys ramped up quickly to compete. The other part is, I always felt as a player, you work so hard in the offseason and you’re ready to go, and the first exhibition game you’re 20 seconds into your first shift and you feel like you’ve never played before because your legs are burning and your lungs are burning. The players have to feel that a little bit.”
Technology will help Krueger hold efficient meetings, and he plans to have additional virtual sessions with newcomers to go over systems such as power play and penalty kill. The foundation of his offseason work began months ago with lengthy phone and video conversations with players to address potential areas of improvement and, most important, roles.
"I think first, it's important to not have too many expectations on what you think things are going to be like, because I find that in a situation like this, and a world we're living in, there's obviously going to be a lot of curveballs thrown at us throughout the season," Eichel said. "So for me, I think you have expectations on getting your body in shape to play, and try to develop chemistry with your team, and try and prepare as much as you can for the season."
The Sabres’ coaching staff does not want any player to be surprised with how he will be used when camp begins. Krueger deployed this strategy in Switzerland, as each national team player was labeled green or red. A green player was given a more offensive role, while red players were defensive-minded and typically used on the penalty kill.
Such labels aren’t used within NHL teams, but Krueger is clear with his expectations. He carried this practice over to the Oilers during his one season as head coach in 2012-13 by calling his players to build trust and eliminate the element of surprise before training camp. Communication was vital in 2013 because there were only 10 days between the approval of a collective bargaining agreement and the start of the regular season.
The Oilers were in playoff contention until they lost nine of 10 games late in the 48-game season.
“Ralphie is all about communication,” said former Oilers forward Eric Belanger. “You know where you stand. … The new generation of players needs to know what’s going on. They need to know everything, and Ralphie is so good at doing that. Even if it’s a tough decision, he’s going to be positive. Players want to play for a coach like that. They don’t want any (nonsense) anymore, and Ralphie is good at that.”
Krueger’s previous international and NHL camps featured players who were typically fresh off their season with a professional team in Europe or were at the end of a normal summer of training. Many on the Sabres’ roster have not played a game since March 9.
There are benefits to the break, Krueger noted. Athletes are more dedicated to physical training than ever before – he pointed to Dahlin’s added strength as one example of using the extra time wisely – but no offseason workout can simulate the physical grind of an NHL game.
Krueger’s camp will feature only two intrasquad scrimmages and no preseason games before the Sabres play 10 games in 18 days during January. Intrasquad games are scheduled for Monday and Jan. 9.
“You need to be creative,” Krueger said. “We all know this is going to be a season where flexibility, spontaneity and an open mind are going to be really important because we do not know exactly what the rules will be in two weeks, four weeks or six weeks. So, what we need to do is keep the windows small. And within those windows, you need to drive for the pace and for the style of play that you want right off the hop, no matter how the players feel the pain.”
It's also unrealistic to expect even the most experienced coach to accomplish everything in one short training camp. The key will be how to adjust game-to-game when the season begins and that process may be easier given the nature of the schedule.
The NHL pivoted to strictly intradivisional play this season, meaning the Sabres will face their seven new East Division opponents eight times apiece. Lessons will need to be culled following each game and adjustments have to be made quickly. Krueger is accustomed to this process from his time coaching Switzerland at the Winter Olympics and IIHF World Championships.
The field of competition is smaller in those tournaments than the 31-team NHL, so Krueger knows how to hone in on the tendencies of a small group of opponents.
“The key for national team coaches is when you have the first game, when you have the second game, that you take and learn the most out of those games and grow throughout the tournament,” Raffainer said. “This will be key as well for every NHL organization because you don’t have too much time to go too deep into the playbook. Ralph was a master for us in Switzerland with doing that.”