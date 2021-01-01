Ralph Krueger says 'all's under control' after injured Jack Eichel misses practice

Less than 20 minutes before their first training camp practice of the season, the Buffalo Sabres started the new year by announcing some bad news: Their captain is injured.

Jack Eichel missed Friday's practice with an upper-body injury sustained in training and is listed as day to day. Eichel, the team's No. 1 center, is expected to be on a line with newcomer Taylor Hall.

"All's under control," coach Ralph Krueger said after Friday's session. "Jack's day to day, he will be fine. We we are being just cautious in the process. But we expect Jack here next couple of days."

Meanwhile, goaltender Linus Ullmark missed the practice while he is quarantining due to an immigration issue. The team said it expects Ullmark, its likely No. 1 goalie, to be on the ice "in the coming days."

"He's had a tremendous preparation," Krueger said. "There was a stall in the immigration process but he's in Buffalo and we just need to follow the proper processes. But it's part of the advantage of having a few days extra.