Ralph Krueger, Rasmus Dahlin return to Sabres practice

"For sure. him being back it's huge," Dahlin said. "He's doing well and he really got us going today and he's gonna get us going tomorrow, too. So it's going to be a great day. I'm looking forward to tomorrow."

Krueger praised the Sabres medical team for their work during his illness and said his wife repeatedly tested negative. Krueger said he will evaluate into Monday morning to decide if he will be back on the bench for the game against the Islanders or if he will have Smith run the team.

With the return of Hall and Dahlin, the Sabres still have seven players on the Covid-19 protocol list – including the top defense pair of Rasmus Ristolainen and Jake McCabe as well as Tobias Rieder, Brandon Montour, Dylan Cozens, Curtis Lazar and Casey Mittelstadt.

Inside the Sabres: Mental health an area of focus during the pandemic Awareness has moved to the forefront as Sabres players, coaches and staff endure daily Covid-19 tests, quarantines, time away from loved ones and the disruption of treasured routines.

Although it would seem to be unlikely any of those seven would be available when the team returns to action Monday night against the New York Islanders, Krueger did leave a window open there could be some returnees when the team hits the ice Monday for its morning skate.

As for the outbreak that happened in the wake of the Sabres' back-to-back games against the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 30-31, Krueger did not want to indict the Devils or the NHL. The league put even more protocols in place last week in the wake of the situation and that's all Krueger was focusing on.