'Ralph Krueger got fired by his players': Sabres fans react to move on social media

Sabres coach Ralph Krueger was fired Wednesday morning with the team in the midst of a 12-game winless streak.
Always opiniated Sabres Twitter had plenty of thoughts. Here's a sampling:
Firing Ralph Krueger will mean NOTHING unless the Pegulas hire and give full control of hockey operations to a man with NHL experience and success. This nonsense about Matt Ellis and Dan Girardi is a sure sign the Pegulas will not release their grip.#Sabres #NHL #LetsGoBuffalo— FIRE KRUEGER! (@LincolnRejects) March 17, 2021
Ralph Krueger is gone. Let’s party #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/UT8ZT0MKoS— Supreme Ruler Ralph (@Zemgoat69) March 17, 2021
Saddening to see a team performing so badly. They have some great players & great fans.Hoping @BuffaloSabres sign someone who can get them winning. (There's an available coach who knows how to turn teams around & at least get to 1st round.)https://t.co/7sJ35yG4pw— Cappy (@capseyes_cappy) March 17, 2021
The Sabres fired Ralph Krueger, that guy cannot catch a break. Would love to have him as an assistant coach in Edmonton.— TheKeith (@SuperPunkCanada) March 17, 2021
Ralph Krueger is a good man and, you don't get to #NHL unless you're a good coach. This bad mix of a team tuned him out. There should be at least 8-10 players out the door instead. Of course this happens when #NHLBruins come to town! 😠 https://t.co/wymavtaPnp— Zig Fracassi (@ZigFracassi) March 17, 2021
The last goal of the Ralph Krueger era was scored by........Jeff Skinner 😂😂— Jace Meabon (@JaceMeabon) March 17, 2021
Jeff Skinner scored the final goal of the Ralph Krueger era. POETRY.— Alex Valvo (@avalvs94) March 17, 2021
Thank you Ralph Krueger for all the money you made me the past couple months— Deputy Commish Moo (@AleMoo30) March 17, 2021
Ralph Krueger got fired by his players, they didn’t want him and they played like it. I don’t envy his replacement when he is named. A culture like that is so hard to fix— Matt Hall (@hallamaniac07) March 17, 2021
#LetsGoBuffalo fans get their wish as Ralph Krueger is canned. A St.Pattys day celebration like no other in Buffalo today..BUT what does that change for the Sabres? Will the players start working harder now? The season is a write off already. Where does front office go from here?— Sportsnut Jeaner (@SportsnutJeaner) March 17, 2021
funny thing about the Krueger firing was there were some so called "hockey experts" that said it wouldnt happen cause Ralph was more than the coach there and pulled the strings. JACK EICHEL pulls the strings in buffalo !!!— jakə bənigni (@jbenigni) March 17, 2021
Ralph Krueger is finally gone. Another head coach bites the dust. #Sabres— Alim Gaines (@GraceDad16) March 17, 2021
Stimulus check hit, the Sabres fired Ralph Krueger, I slept in til almost 9. It's gonna be a good day!— Elyse Potwora (@Elyse628) March 17, 2021