Ralph Krueger fired as Sabres' coach after winless streak reaches 12 games

Under the guise of a curious traveler, Ralph Krueger visited Buffalo bars in the spring of 2019 to meet locals and take the pulse of a Sabres fan base frustrated by turmoil and failure.
Krueger, then weeks removed from a five-year stint as chairman of English Premier League’s Southampton FC and in Buffalo for his interview with the Sabres, walked away from those encounters with a desire to try to resurrect the proud hockey franchise and, shortly thereafter, became the 19th coach in team history.
Less than two years later, and after only 97 games on the job, Krueger was fired Wednesday morning with the Sabres amid a 12-game winless streak and sitting last in the National Hockey League at 16 points through 28 games.
Assistant coach Don Granato will take over in an interim capacity, and assistant coach Steve Smith was also fired. Matt Ellis, director of player development, and development coach Dan Girardi will be behind the bench as assistant coaches for the remainder of the season.
General Manager Kevyn Adams will speak to the media at 11:30 a.m. The Sabres are off Wednesday and host the Boston Bruins on Thursday night in KeyBank Center.
The Sabres have the fewest wins (6) in the NHL and rank last in averaging 2.07 goals per game, scoring a league-worst 36 times at 5-on-5.
Krueger was under contract through next season and received an annual salary of $3.75 million.
Krueger’s rapid fall began shortly after his return from a bout with Covid-19. The 61-year-old endured multiple symptoms during the Sabres' two-week pause last month. Since returning to the ice, the team has posted a 2-14-2 record.
Over his relatively short time as coach, Krueger led Buffalo to a combined 36-49-12 record and the franchise is closing in on a 10th consecutive year outside the playoffs, which would match the longest drought in NHL history.
Owners Terry and Kim Pegula have hired and fired five coaches since purchasing the team in February 2011. Since the sale was approved Feb. 18, 2011, the Sabres have a combined record of 282-367-96. Their 660 points are the fewest in the NHL during that span.
On the first day of his first training camp as coach in September 2019, Krueger delivered an impassioned speech to players and staff, a moment veteran forward Kyle Okposo later described by saying, “I talked to five or six guys after – Ralph talked for 15 or 20 minutes, and every single one of them said they wanted to run through a wall after he was done talking. He definitely got the guys’ attention and knows how to deliver a message.”
The message did not translate to consistent production on the ice. His first season featured some encouraging moments, particularly the Sabres’ 8-1-1 start and Jack Eichel scoring a career-high 36 goals to become a viable Hart Trophy candidate.
A system built around defense allowed the 10th fewest 5-on-5 goals in 2019-20, elevating the Sabres into possible playoff contention at the February trade deadline. Buffalo then encountered a second six-game losing streak and the season ended when the NHL suspended play March 12 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Krueger seized more power in the organization in June with the dismissal of former General Manager Jason Botterill and 21 other hockey operations employees. Krueger, working alongside Adams, lured former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall to sign a one-year, $8 million contract with Buffalo in October and hand-picked other offseason additions, including Tobias Rieder and Cody Eakin.
The Pegulas’ vision for the Sabres had Adams and Krueger working in lockstep to build a roster that fit the coach’s preferred style of play.
The pandemic caused the NHL to pivot to a truncated, 56-game schedule and an intradivisional-only regular-season format, pitting the Sabres against a formidable group of teams that included the Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals.
Bad puck luck followed the Sabres this season until their schedule was paused because of a Covid-19 outbreak, the result of a two-game series against the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 30-31.
Then Krueger's system began to crumble, and he came under scrutiny for how he handled the benching of a star player.
Shortly after the Sabres’ return, Krueger scratched Jeff Skinner, a two-time all-star left winger who signed an eight-year, $72 million contract with Buffalo in June 2019, for three consecutive games.
Skinner’s agent, Don Meehan, had a lengthy phone conversation with Adams to express concerns about the situation. The Sabres have since been shut out four times during their 12-game skid.
On March 5, on the heels of another ugly loss, Adams did not give Krueger a public vote of confidence and told the media during a videoconference that he was evaluating all aspects of the team.
When asked about Adams’ comment afterward, Krueger said: “My reaction is we have a game here in an hour and a half, and that I am completely, wholly focusing on doing what I do every day here and that’s getting up in the morning, meeting with my coaches, looking at what we can improve on, what we want to take with us and the lineup we have and the growth. Anything beyond that right now would be a waste of focus and energy. The team needs me to be a 100 percent present and that’s what I am here, right now.”
The Sabres have since lost seven consecutive games, including once in a shootout, while being outscored 32-12. In addition to the Covid-19 pause, the team has lost several important players to injury, including Eichel, Dylan Cozens, Jake McCabe, Linus Ullmark and Zemgus Girgensons.
Krueger previously served as head coach of the Edmonton Oilers for the 48-game lockout-shortened 2012-13 season. He first entered the NHL as an assistant in Edmonton, spending two seasons under Tom Renney from 2010-12. Prior to that, he was the coach of Switzerland's National Team for 13 years. Krueger was also lauded for his work coaching Team Europe at the World Cup of Hockey in 2016.