Ralph Krueger admits he's coaching a fragile team as Sabres' funk continues

NEWARK, N.J. – Ralph Krueger has coached 82 games with the Buffalo Sabres. Exactly one full season. And when he hits the bench for No. 83 here Saturday afternoon against the New Jersey Devils, it will be with a backdrop of the biggest confidence crisis he has dealt with since he signed up for the job 21 months ago.
The Sabres are 4-7-2 and have lost three straight since returning from their two-week Covid-19 layoff. They're last in the East Division, 30th overall in the NHL in points and 28th in points percentage. In fact, they're tied for last in the league in wins with Detroit and Ottawa – two teams who were supposed to be terrible.
The Sabres lost Thursday in Washington, 3-1, and have just two goals since their return – both on the power play. The defense and goaltending have held up of late. The offense is lost.
In a vivid interview with the Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat, Ristolainen described the symptoms he experienced during a bout with Covid-19, including significant drops in oxygen levels and chest pain that made him wonder if he would awake the following morning.
"One of my biggest takes out of that game yesterday was the fragile psychological state of the team right now," Krueger admitted after practice here Friday in Prudential Center. "And managing that properly so that there is an edge, but that the edge doesn't go over to being too tight – which is exactly what is our biggest enemy at the moment. Everybody's trying to play within the right principles, they're trying to execute properly and almost squeezing our sticks too hard."
The Sabres' marquee players remain in a funk, as the team has an NHL-low 15 goals at 5-on-5 in the 13 games.
"They're fragile right now," Krueger admitted. "They don't believe in themselves and they don't see themselves celebrating, they see themselves missing the net, hitting the shaft of the goalie, not finding the hole between the legs that they usually find.
"There's definitely some fragility there when teams are not finding success and when a lot of your top guys are pressing hard to score and be difference makers and it's not working," admitted center Eric Staal. "Guys are working, guys are competing hard daily and wracking brains to try and get us out of this."
Krueger is 34-38-10 with the Sabres. In the 2018-19 season that was Phil Housley's last, the club went 33-39-10. So the coaching change made by ownership and former General Manager Jason Botterill has yielded one extra win so far.
The Sabres were pretty good at 5-on-5 in Krueger's debut season and terrible on special teams. Those trends have reversed this season.
The Sabres entered Friday fifth in the league on the power play at 31.1%. The four teams above them (Toronto, Dallas, Chicago and Washington) are 35-15-13. Buffalo has scored at least one man-advantage goal in seven of its last eight games, going 11 for 28 – and leading the NHL in that span at 39.3%.
It's meant nothing because of the 5-on-5 play. How stark is Buffalo's 15 goals in those situations? No other team has fewer than 20.
The Sabres were minus-31 at 5-on-5 in Housley's '18-19 swan song. They were minus-3 last year in Krueger's first campaign – and actually on the plus side until going 0-4 on their season-crushing Western road trip just before the season was cut short. They have slipped to minus-12 this season.
"I've always found power play is the driver of the offense of a group because your elite players get their confidence on the power play and usually that carries into our 5-on-5 game," Krueger said. "And this is one of the first times as a coach, I've seen that kind of control, that kind of domination, that kind of confidence on the power play to be one of the better power plays in the league right now. But it's not showing up at all in our five on five games. So I'll be really honest with everybody here, that I'm trying to figure that out."
Krueger said he spent more 1-on-1 time with players off the ice Friday. During the 40-minute practice, the Sabres did a lot of drills with the puck. They culminated in some 3-on-3 games played across the width of the ice at one end.
More 3-on-3 in tight quarters for #Sabres today. Get your nose into traffic, boys. pic.twitter.com/EXX7VPgnUz— Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) February 19, 2021
"It's important not to get overly frustrated because sometimes that can compound the issue and you're gripping your stick even tighter," said defenseman Jake McCabe. "I thought a practice like today, we were really crisp. Energy levels are up. That's a great sign."
Krueger is relentlessly positive with his team. A pair of six-game losing streaks ruined the Sabres last season and Krueger said he doesn't feel like this team is heading down the same road. The schedule might say otherwise. The Sabres have three games in four days on this trip, with two in New Jersey and another meeting with the New York Islanders on Monday in Nassau Coliseum.
"I feel so much better now after having had a lot of conversations, a lot of communication, a great practice," Krueger said. "And we're working again, and I believe the players are feeling that too. We move ourselves into a constructive, productive state, quicker than we did in the past, way quicker. It's that which gives me confidence moving forward, it's that which gives me a belief in this group."