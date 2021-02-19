Ralph Krueger admits he's coaching a fragile team as Sabres' funk continues

NEWARK, N.J. – Ralph Krueger has coached 82 games with the Buffalo Sabres. Exactly one full season. And when he hits the bench for No. 83 here Saturday afternoon against the New Jersey Devils, it will be with a backdrop of the biggest confidence crisis he has dealt with since he signed up for the job 21 months ago.

The Sabres are 4-7-2 and have lost three straight since returning from their two-week Covid-19 layoff. They're last in the East Division, 30th overall in the NHL in points and 28th in points percentage. In fact, they're tied for last in the league in wins with Detroit and Ottawa – two teams who were supposed to be terrible.

The Sabres lost Thursday in Washington, 3-1, and have just two goals since their return – both on the power play. The defense and goaltending have held up of late. The offense is lost.

Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen endured intense chest pain during bout with Covid-19 In a vivid interview with the Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat, Ristolainen described the symptoms he experienced during a bout with Covid-19, including significant drops in oxygen levels and chest pain that made him wonder if he would awake the following morning.

"One of my biggest takes out of that game yesterday was the fragile psychological state of the team right now," Krueger admitted after practice here Friday in Prudential Center. "And managing that properly so that there is an edge, but that the edge doesn't go over to being too tight – which is exactly what is our biggest enemy at the moment. Everybody's trying to play within the right principles, they're trying to execute properly and almost squeezing our sticks too hard."