The Buffalo Sabres have thrown us all a big, meaty bone.

The organization hinted Wednesday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter and sometimes overused and abused by Sabres fans, that there could be a chance to cozy up to a new free-agent signing.

This one has nimble feet, a sharp sense of smell and a flow that Dylan Cozens might envy.

“@BuffaloSabres: So, say we are getting a new team dog…

“What should we name her?”

So, say we are getting a new team dog...



What should we name her? 🐾 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) September 13, 2023

This pupper needs a new name, much like the Sabres need a berth in the playoffs for the first time since 2011. Not just any name, but one that will honor the legacy of the Sabres. Its ups, its downs, its zigs, its zags and its zaniness.

Here’s a public-relations charge to the Sabres: Name that puppy “Taro.”

The Sabres should name the pup "Taro," to honor the 50th anniversary of a heralded yet ultimately fictitious draft pick by Buffalo general manager Punch Imlach in 1974.



There's your NHL history lesson for the day. pic.twitter.com/ryfCBY9YoO — Rachel Lenzi 💁🏻‍♀️😎 (@rachelmlenzi) September 13, 2023

We’re approaching the 50th anniversary of a noteworthy NHL draft class, one that included Sabres second-rounder Danny Gare, and Hockey Hall of Famers Mark Howe and Bryan Trottier. It also included a little-known Japanese prospect who was ultimately the brain child of an incredibly impatient Sabres executive.

In the spring of 1974, Sabres General Manager Punch Imlach was exhausted by the idea of waiting around all day to make draft picks. So, much like Trottier on the ice with the New York Islanders, Imlach got crafty.

I'll give the NHL an 11th-round draft pick, all right.

His name was Taro Tsujimoto, and his name was given to NHL President Clarence Campbell on May 28, 1974, at No. 183.

He was a center for the Tokyo Katanas in Japan.

He never reported to training camp.

He never heard his name called.

He didn’t even exist.

In fact, his name is erased from many NHL draft records, his presence officially declared invalid.

But Taro Tsujimoto remains a cult hero in Buffalo.

Imlach made team public relations director Paul Wieland find a Japanese name, and they devised a plan to pull the wool over the NHL’s eyes.

(Wieland also made his name in Sabres’ lore – he’s responsible for so many of the Sabres’ ensuing April Fool's Day jokes, some of which have even caught the local media by surprise. What’s the saying? Trust … verify …?)

These days, Imlach would probably be fined, maybe suspended, and drawn and quartered or championed and heralded on social media. Or all of the above.

But as the 50th anniversary of the Tsujimoto selection approaches, the Sabres can do the right, hilarious and historic thing. Name this next official team canine after the 11th-round draft pick who could have become a star like fifth-round picks Ryan Miller or Alexander Mogilny … or a disappointment like first-round pick Marek Zagrapan.

This is the Sabres’ chance to place Tsujimoto among the heralded annals and cushy kennels of franchise history.

That lucky dog will follow two first-rounders.

Rick, a Newfoundland puppy, was the first Sabres team dog in 2021. He was named for legendary Sabres broadcaster Rick Jeanneret, the voice that defined sports and culture in Buffalo and Western New York.

Nikki, a golden retriever, succeeded Rick in 2022 and honored Nicholas Warden, a U.S. Army veteran from Depew who was killed in Syria in 2017. Nikki trained to be a service animal for a local veteran.

This year, Taro could finally get that roster spot with the Sabres. Taro the hockey player might not have become a prototype of Dale Hawerchuk or Dave Andreychuk at center. Instead, Taro the pup will probably take the noble task that Nikki took, by helping someone in need. An assist, in hockey parlance.

Taro’s presence would also honor the teams that Imlach constructed and the farm and garden store owned by Joshua Tsujimoto, which Wieland drove by when he drove between Buffalo and St. Bonaventure University. Joshua Tsujimoto – an Elma resident whose life story deserves its own tribute – helped Wieland and Imlach devise the persona, and his death notice in 2013 noted a cousin who lived in Japan named ... Taro.

(Full disclosure: Joshua Tsujimoto is the late grandfather of Buffalo News reporter Ben Tsujimoto … which would mean the one-time Sabres draft pick could be Ben’s uncle.)

Christening that pupper “Taro” could also provide some much-needed relief to a blue-and-gold fan base that’s been serenaded for years by Jeanneret, but has also been tortured for years by Brett Hull’s contested skate in the crease.

Research, according to HopkinsMedicine.org, has shown that simply petting a dog lowers cortisol, a stress hormone, while social interaction between people and dogs increases levels of oxytocin, a feel-good hormone.

After 12 years of playoff misses, coaching turnover, double-digit losing streaks, tantrums by Jack Eichel, watching Eichel lift the Stanley Cup ... the Sabres fan base needs a few good belly rubs after all that.

Why not seize the opportunity to honor some of Buffalo’s greatest and goofiest old-time hockey lore?

Taro Tsujimoto will turn 70 on Nov. 16, 2024, according to Imlach's calculation in 1974. The onetime Sabres prospect would appreciate the tribute by the team that shot him to fame. Whoever and wherever he may be.

My co-worker might know his whereabouts, but Taro probably runs an old-timer’s hockey league on Canada’s West Coast. He probably turns down interview requests about his legendary status in NHL draft lore.

I'm sure he has a dog, though. I'll bet its name is "Punch."