Guests at the Musty home didn’t need to ask Mike and Missy where their oldest child, Quentin, went after he greeted everyone at each family party.

The answer could be heard through the floorboards.

Thwack. Thwack. Thwack.

Quentin would be in the basement shooting pucks at a large tarp hanging from the 9-foot ceiling as adults gathered upstairs in the Hamburg dwelling that Mike built for Missy and their four children. The training tool was far less destructive than the way Quentin practiced when he was younger.

“He had literally obliterated the entire garage wall at our last house,” Mike cackled. “His mom would open the door and say, ‘Come on Q, hit the net!’ There were dents in the door. We just ruined it, right? Our new place, it's my wife's dream home. ... Thankfully, nothing has been broken in the basement with the tarp – knock on wood. And it’s probably the reason his shot is what it is.”

Quentin’s left-handed shot is one reason why he’s ranked by Central Scouting as the No. 14 North American skater in the NHL draft, which will be held June 28-29 in Nashville. At 17 years old, he’s a 6-foot-2 forward with a tantalizing skill set that includes on-ice vision to thread passes to teammates, smooth hands to stickhandle around opponents, a long skating stride and the creativity to make plays others wouldn’t dare try.

His potential, combined with two productive seasons on the Ontario Hockey League’s Sudbury Wolves, has Musty in position to become the first athlete from Western New York to be selected in the first round of the NHL draft since South Buffalo’s Patrick Kane went No. 1 to the Chicago Blackhawks in 2007.

This wasn’t preordained. Musty wasn’t a phenom as a boy skating in West Seneca rinks. It wasn’t until two years ago when Musty was selected first overall by Sudbury that he wondered if he could become the top pick of an NHL team.

Now weeks away from realizing a dream, Musty doesn’t care about the prospect rankings or mock drafts. He’s too busy training for his job interview at the scouting combine, where, this week in Buffalo, he’ll speak to executives and scouts before off-ice fitness testing begins in LECOM Harborcenter.

“I think it all started when I got drafted by Sudbury,” Quentin told The Buffalo News. “You could kind of realize that if I went this high in the draft that I had a chance. Guys that went first overall in the past, almost all of them made it to the NHL. I think that’s when the dream ignited, and I just started pushing myself to make it there.”

Steady climb

The path to Nashville began when Musty was 3 or 4 years old at a learn-to-skate class. He hated it. Stickhandling on the pavement of their driveway came easy to Quentin. His skill with the puck was advanced at 2 years old. Skating didn’t come naturally, though. He bemoaned to his parents and, as Mike recalled, “probably laid on the ice for the first two weeks.” Then, Mike was convinced to lace up his skates to help coach.

Gradually, Quentin fell in love with the game. He learned at rinks in West Seneca and advanced to the point that he played against older kids once he reached pee-wee hockey. His team lost to the Buffalo Jr. Sabres in the state finals, but his progress and obvious talent led his mom, Missy, to raise a question to Mike.

“Are we doing this for fun or something more?” Mike recalled Missy asking.

The couple noticed their son was processing the game at a higher level than most his age. It was time to test his skills in a different environment. Quentin joined the Jr. Sabres the following season, where he began to improve his skating stride with the help of Mike Ansell, who works as the Buffalo Sabres' on-ice rehab coordinator and skating instructor.

“He’s always been a bigger kid, but he has a gifted skill set, shot, scoring ability,” said retired Sabres player Pat Kaleta, who coached Musty and still works with him through the Academy of Hockey. “He's a force when he's on the ice and to see him growing, and becoming more of a rounded player … it’s nice to see his game grow. It’s hard because he's so gifted offensively and they're so young, but as they get older, they realize what it takes to make that next step and rounding out your game in order to play in different situations is important.

“If he wants to put the puck in the back of the net, he's gonna put the puck in the back of the net. He's not specifically a goal scorer, but he's a playmaker as well. … He’s always had that.”

At 15 years old, Musty chose to take his development elsewhere when two of his coaches with the Jr. Sabres were let go as part of Pegula Sports and Entertainment's cost-cutting measures during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The family began to explore its options when Quentin was offered a spot with the North Jersey Avalanche, which offered around-the-clock access to a rink that was within walking distance of the group housing it provided players.

The family accepted, but Musty suffered a shoulder injury shortly after arriving in New Jersey that forced him to miss five months to start the season. He returned before the state championships and performed well on a line with future Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick Nicholas Moldenhauer and Harvard commit Mick Thompson.

Musty was their top performer at the USA Hockey Youth Tier-1 national championships, producing nine goals and 17 points. He played all three forward positions after returning from injury, compiling 23 goals and 56 points in 27 games. Scouts took notice. Musty was offered a spot at the USA Hockey National Team Development program but preferred to take a different path.

Then, the Sudbury Wolves reached out to express interest in selecting Musty with the first pick in the OHL priority selection draft in 2021.

“I actually got a chance to watch him play his draft year a little bit but never live, so I've kind of had my eye on him for a while,” said Sudbury coach Derek MacKenzie, who was hired in November 2022 after spending three seasons behind an NHL bench as an assistant with the Florida Panthers and a playing career that spanned 16 years. “Of course, you hear about his exceptional talent, right, and a kid that, at his size, can do a lot of things that skill players that might not be as big as him can do.

“I think live, in action, especially in games, you really appreciate his poise. He just sees the ice so well and he has a personality where he doesn't let a lot of things bug him or sometimes it may appear that he's not as excitable as other players. But the reality is he's just poised and controlled and obviously has an innate ability to kind of slow the game down and find little pockets of ice that that he can use to be successful. Those are some qualities that are hard to find.”

'Surreal'

When Musty was selected first overall by Sudbury, he joined an elite group of players to earn that distinction. The list features Hall of Famers, franchise-altering goal scorers and cornerstone defensemen, including Eric Lindros, Jason Spezza, John Tavares, Steven Stamkos, Ryan O’Reilly, Aaron Ekblad, Connor McDavid, Jakob Chychrun and, more recent, the fourth pick of the 2022 NHL draft, Shane Wright.

There’s pressure with going No. 1 in the OHL, but Musty didn’t play like a prospect burdened by the label. He thrived despite competing in front of scouts each night, most of whom were there in 2021-22 to catch an early look at Musty and to watch his 2022 draft-eligible teammates, including David Goyette, who went to the Seattle Kraken in the second round last June.

Musty had 12 goals and 31 points in 50 games, an impressive debut season at 16 years old, and earned an invitation to play for Team USA at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, an annual tournament featuring the top Under-18 players. His game reached another level once MacKenzie took over as Subury's coach in the fall.

MacKenzie, who captained the Panthers from 2016-18, challenged Musty to become a well-rounded player. Others at that level had skills comparable to those of Musty, MacKenzie said, and reminded the teenager from Hamburg that being elite in every area of the ice is the path to scoring goals at the highest level.

“First of all, you kind of reflect on when you were in his shoes,” MacKenzie added. “I remember in hindsight thinking, 'Man, there was a lot of things that I didn't think of as a player.’ Normally, you kind of come up through the ranks and most of it is your natural ability, your God-given ability to play the game, and now that you're under the microscope, everyone wants to pick away at some of your deficiencies.

"So, I think just understanding what those things are and sometimes what that perception may look like from (scouts) looking down on you (from the stands) every night. … I thought by the end, he did a great job of asking the right questions, and more and more details and certain aspects and facets of the game, which is definitely a compliment to him. I think he always elevated his game in big moments and on big stages. Quite frankly, coming down the stretch for our team, there were a lot of big moments, and he did a great job handling all of it."

Dozens of scouts were on hand some nights as Sudbury pushed to make the OHL playoffs. Musty produced 10 goals in 23 points in the final 14 games of the regular season to help the Wolves clinch. He totaled 26 goals and 78 points in 53 games during his second season in Sudbury, then added four points as they were swept by eventual champion Peterborough in four games.

Hearing his name called in Nashville is the next step in a long path to following in the footsteps of Buffalo-area NHL players like Kane. Talent and production have earned Musty an opportunity. He’ll spend time in a team’s development camp and should get a look in training camp. It's likely he'll spend another year in Sudbury because players under the age of 20 can't compete in the American Hockey League.

No matter where he spends next season, he'll carry with him the same determination that his family came to know through that sound in the floorboards.

“Honestly, I try not to even get excited about it because I'm a pretty humble guy, if you can actually believe it,” his father said. “I work construction and that'll humble you enough.

"It's surreal. I think when it happens, I don't know if I'll shed a tear or not, but it'll be that relief maybe to see all his hard work paying off because, like any kid that's going to be up for the same spot or the same round or even the draft, you know how much they put into it and you know they gave up a lot."