Q&A: Sam Ventura, the man in charge of the Sabres' analytics department

Together, Ventura and his staff will provide Adams with information to help with personnel decisions as well as amateur and pro scouting. To better understand what lies ahead, and how the Sabres plan to use the NHL’s player and puck tracking data, The Buffalo News spoke to Ventura about his new role:

Buffalo News: Why did you decide to come to Buffalo?

Sam Ventura: Certainly, working with Jason Karmanos again was a big part of it. You know, he and I have established a really good working relationship over the last six years. I was excited to work with him, and with Kevin as well, who I had heard nothing but really good things about. In addition to all of that, you know, I saw it as a really unique opportunity to try to help be part of the positive change going on in this franchise. The goal is to bring it from where we finished last season, all the way up to the top. It won't be easy and won't be quick necessarily, but that's our plan. And, you know, it's a unique opportunity in the league as far as opportunities go.

BN: How is this opportunity unique?