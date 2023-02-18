SAN JOSE, Calif. – Kyle Okposo had a seat at the table for a thorough, 10-month-long interview process that will impact the National Hockey League and its stakeholders for years to come.

Okposo, the Buffalo Sabres’ captain and a 16-year veteran of the league, chaired the NHLPA’s 10-person search committee for an executive director that officially ended Thursday with hiring of Marty Walsh, the U.S. Secretary of Labor under President Biden.

Walsh, 55, replaces Donald Fehr, who led the NHLPA since 2010 and negotiated two collective bargaining agreements. Walsh served two terms as mayor of Boston from 2014-21 and brings a background in labor relations, having led the Building and Construction Trades Council in Boston.

This was a pivotal hire for the NHLPA. Walsh will be tasked with negotiating the membership out of a flat salary cap that stems from the revenue shortfalls during the Covid-19 pandemic. The current collective bargaining agreement runs through at least the 2025-26 season.

The Buffalo News spoke with Okposo about the hire, including Walsh’s ties to Delaware North chairman and Boston Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs, following the Sabres’ practice Friday in San Jose:

Q: What qualities did the search committee want in a new executive director?

A: Honestly, it morphed, a lot. I think, when we all set out on the process, we had a rough draft of what we had in mind. Being a good leader was at the forefront, and to have leadership qualities that were natural, that was a big one. That's one that really never wavered. And then, some of the other things, like experience and background. We interviewed a ton of different people from a lot of different backgrounds, and had a lot of different experiences in a lot of different industries. But leadership was definitely paramount.

Somebody who can bring our union together and bring our sport together, along with the NHL. It's going to be a collaborative effort to bring this game – I think this game has so much potential to go in a different stratosphere than it is now. We wanted somebody who had experiences leading unions, working with both sides, working with businessmen, working with people. That process, once we found Marty, it was a pretty easy decision.

Q: How did Marty Walsh separate himself from other candidates through the interview process?

A: I think it was just a knowledge and a presence and an experience that he had. Talking to him for 20 minutes, for me, I didn't really have much else to ask him. I had a bunch of questions prepared, and you feel like he covered a lot. It was very direct and very blunt. He had a confidence about him, because he's done it before, because he's led a union before. He's been a mayor. He's worked in politics. He knows how to work with both sides. He knows how to bring people together. Everything that we had been talking about for the last close to 10 months, he just nailed it. And it wasn't like he was giving an interview. It was just, "This is what I think, and this is what I will do," and that was it. So, it was just very natural and a ton of fun, to be honest.

Q: People on the outside of the search, particularly reporters, expressed concern about Walsh’s professional relationship with Boston Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs, who donated to Walsh’s mayoral campaign and is the chairman of the NHL Board of Governors. How did Walsh address that particular issue with the committee during the search?

A: I think it's actually hilarious that people were saying that. If we were to exclude everybody that had relationships with owners, you're excluding 80 percent of qualified people. Why would you ever limit yourself to that? If they take the job as the NHLPA executive director, they're working for the players. They know that they're not working with Jacobs, and you're going to have to have a relationship with the other side, anyway. ... If he was the mayor of Boston and didn't have a relationship with Jacobs, that would be more concerning to me. It was professional and he addressed it right away. He said, "This is how. This is what happened." It was very direct and honest communication, which, you know me, that I really appreciate.

Another narrative out there I saw that everybody on the search committee was over 30, and do we really know what the younger players want? I'm thinking to myself, "Well, I'm in the locker room every day with the youngest team in the league, and I have a pretty good relationship with the other people around." And if you know me or have met me, you know that I think about others probably before I think about myself. We would have to be a terrible search committee if we didn't recognize that and say, "This is not for us, this is for the younger generation." If those are the worst things that come out about Marty, that's pretty good. Everybody's going to have their own opinion, and there's a lot of politics that went into it, too, but you're not going to appease everybody. I said to everybody, "This is going to be our decision, no matter what. No matter what the outside influences are, we have to make the best decision for what we think the union needs for now and in the future, and that's it."

Q: In your opinion, how can the NHL reach a different “stratosphere?”

A: There's a lot of things that we talk about behind the scenes and how to capitalize on different opportunities. I'll let Marty talk about that more once he speaks publicly, but we have a lot of different things that we kicked around throughout this process. Like I said, we talked to a lot different people, business people had different ideas on how to grow the game. Some of them were very intriguing, and I think that communication is a huge thing.

It's not the '80s and the '90s, where it's like, "OK. They're the big, bad wolf and we're the little guy, and we have to never speak until there's a fight, and then it's just throwing haymakers at each other." It's like, "Yeah, when you've got to square up, you square up, but let's figure out how to get this game into the next stratosphere because there's so much potential." I'm obviously biased, but I think we have great people in hockey.

For sure, when the cameras come out and you have a camera in your face all the time, it's very awkward to be yourself. It's not an easy thing to do. That's something that's going to be at the forefront of content, and how do we show the younger generation that we are people that we want them to look up to? How do you get that across your fans? I don't think it's by putting guys in a situation where they're not comfortable. I think it's trying to get content in situations where the guys are the most comfortable, and that's in the locker room and that's around each other, to a certain extent. So, how do you capitalize on those opportunities? I don't know the best way to answer that. I'll leave that to Marty and leave that to the people that are going to be in charge of that. But we talked about a lot of different things on how to grow the game, and I'm looking forward to seeing what comes of it.

Q: What did it mean to you to be part of a hiring process that is going to have implications on the future of the league?

A: At the beginning, I didn't quite understand the magnitude, but I quickly learned, kind of, how big of a job it was, and I didn't take it lightly. It definitely took some energy, for sure, to be on the road, and going to a lot of dinners with candidates and being on Zoom calls. There was a lot that went into it, and the guys on the search committee did a great job of covering a lot of different bases between all of us. It was something that you really appreciate as the process goes on, how impactful that the hire was going to be.

So, you have to make sure that you're covering all your bases and opinions are changing and facts change by the day, and everybody's got a different opinion on different directions. But we were all able to get on the same page and figure it out. Looking back on it, it was a great process, for me. It was a great learning experience, and something that, I think, is going to serve me well in the future.