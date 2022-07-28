 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Prospects Challenge to feature 6 teams, 3 games for Sabres

  • Updated
  • 0
Sabres Development camp

Josh Bloom makes a pass during Sabres Development camp at the LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, Friday, July 15, 2022.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

An expanded version of the Sabres’ Prospects Challenge is coming to LECOM Harborcenter in September, featuring top draft choices from six NHL teams.

The Sabres announced Thursday that the seventh edition of the event, which runs Sept. 15-19, will now include the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators, in addition to the New Jersey Devils, Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Buffalo will play three games at the event, beginning Sept. 15 against Montreal at 7 p.m., followed by a game against New Jersey at 7 p.m. Sept 17, and capped by a meeting with Ottawa at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 19. All games will be played at LECOM Harborcenter – those featuring the Sabres also will be streamed live within the local broadcast market on the team’s website – and tickets will be made available for $10 in early August.

Rosters will be released later, but the Sabres’ prospect roster could include a handful of first-round draft picks, such as Matt Savoie, Jiri Kulich, Jack Quinn, JJ Peterka, Isak Rosen and Owen Power, although it’s not certain Power will participate because he’s already entrenched in the NHL. Other possible participants include Aleksandr Kisakov, Olivier Nadeau, Josh Bloom, Tyson Kozak, Viljami Marjala, Mats Lindgren, Vsevelod Komarov and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

People are also reading…

The timing of the event will not allow prospects from the NCAA and some European leagues to participate, but the rookie round-robin showcase is used as a development and evaluation tool for management, as well as preparation for those who join Don Granato’s training camp for the Sabres the following week.

An additional spotlight will be on the event this year, like those in 2018 and 2019 with Rasmus Dahlin and Jack Hughes, respectively, because of Canadiens winger Juraj Slafkovsky, an 18-year-old Slovak who was their surprise selection at No. 1 overall. Montreal also could bring 2022 first-round pick Filip Mesar, whom they selected 26th overall and signed to an entry-level contract.

The Devils and Senators also have strong prospect pipelines and could bring recent high draft picks Alexander Holtz, Chase Stillman, Simon Nemec, Jake Sanderson and Tyler Boucher. The Bruins have drafted in the first round only twice in the past five years and one of their best prospects, Williamsville native Trevor Kuntar, a third-round selection in 2019, is unlikely to attend because he’s entering his junior year at Boston College.

Here's the full game schedule:

Thursday, Sept. 15

Buffalo vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Friday, Sept. 16

Boston vs. Ottawa, 3:30 p.m.

Montreal vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Pittsburgh vs. Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Ottawa vs. Montreal, Noon

Monday, Sept. 19

New Jersey vs. Boston, 10 a.m.

Buffalo vs. Ottawa, 1:30 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

I've covered the Sabres and National Hockey League for The Buffalo News since November 2018. My previous work included coverage of the Pittsburgh Pirates and University of Pittsburgh athletics for DKPittsburghSports.com.

Related to this story

How Eric Comrie broke through 'ceiling,' earned opportunity with Sabres

How Eric Comrie broke through 'ceiling,' earned opportunity with Sabres

“He was always in these organizations that the room just wasn’t there for him to wedge himself in and prove himself at the top tier,” said James Jensen, whose coached Comrie each summer since the goalie was 10 years old. “His affirmation every day was just wake up, work hard and put yourself in a position where you can’t be denied."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News