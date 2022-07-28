Prospects Challenge to feature 6 teams, 3 games for Sabres

An expanded version of the Sabres’ Prospects Challenge is coming to LECOM Harborcenter in September, featuring top draft choices from six NHL teams.

The Sabres announced Thursday that the seventh edition of the event, which runs Sept. 15-19, will now include the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators, in addition to the New Jersey Devils, Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Buffalo will play three games at the event, beginning Sept. 15 against Montreal at 7 p.m., followed by a game against New Jersey at 7 p.m. Sept 17, and capped by a meeting with Ottawa at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 19. All games will be played at LECOM Harborcenter – those featuring the Sabres also will be streamed live within the local broadcast market on the team’s website – and tickets will be made available for $10 in early August.

Rosters will be released later, but the Sabres’ prospect roster could include a handful of first-round draft picks, such as Matt Savoie, Jiri Kulich, Jack Quinn, JJ Peterka, Isak Rosen and Owen Power, although it’s not certain Power will participate because he’s already entrenched in the NHL. Other possible participants include Aleksandr Kisakov, Olivier Nadeau, Josh Bloom, Tyson Kozak, Viljami Marjala, Mats Lindgren, Vsevelod Komarov and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

The timing of the event will not allow prospects from the NCAA and some European leagues to participate, but the rookie round-robin showcase is used as a development and evaluation tool for management, as well as preparation for those who join Don Granato’s training camp for the Sabres the following week.

An additional spotlight will be on the event this year, like those in 2018 and 2019 with Rasmus Dahlin and Jack Hughes, respectively, because of Canadiens winger Juraj Slafkovsky, an 18-year-old Slovak who was their surprise selection at No. 1 overall. Montreal also could bring 2022 first-round pick Filip Mesar, whom they selected 26th overall and signed to an entry-level contract.

The Devils and Senators also have strong prospect pipelines and could bring recent high draft picks Alexander Holtz, Chase Stillman, Simon Nemec, Jake Sanderson and Tyler Boucher. The Bruins have drafted in the first round only twice in the past five years and one of their best prospects, Williamsville native Trevor Kuntar, a third-round selection in 2019, is unlikely to attend because he’s entering his junior year at Boston College.

Here's the full game schedule:

Thursday, Sept. 15

Buffalo vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 16

Boston vs. Ottawa, 3:30 p.m.

Montreal vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Pittsburgh vs. Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Ottawa vs. Montreal, Noon

Monday, Sept. 19

New Jersey vs. Boston, 10 a.m.

Buffalo vs. Ottawa, 1:30 p.m.