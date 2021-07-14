Projecting who the Sabres will protect, lose in Seattle expansion draft

This can’t be the second offseason Kevyn Adams planned to have when he became general manager of the Buffalo Sabres in June 2020.

Jack Eichel, the Sabres’ three-year captain and elite first-line center, is expected to be traded in the coming weeks after a disagreement between him and the team over his preference to have surgery on the herniated disk in his neck. Forward Sam Reinhart and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, both previous top 10 draft choices, also may be on the way out.

Those trades are difficult to win in a typical offseason but even more so this summer with the Seattle expansion draft looming. While the Kraken won’t officially announce their roster until 8 p.m. July 21, protection lists are due to the National Hockey League on Saturday. That is also the start of a leaguewide trade freeze, though Adams can work out a deal with Seattle between then and when the Kraken submit their expansion selections to NHL Central Registry.

This means that the Sabres must protect Eichel, Reinhart and Ristolainen if none of the three are traded before Saturday, thus forcing Buffalo to expose players Adams may want to be part of the franchise’s future. Adams has been preparing for that possibility, as his staff prepared multiple lists in the event of a trade.