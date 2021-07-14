Projecting who the Sabres will protect, lose in Seattle expansion draft

This can’t be the second offseason Kevyn Adams planned to have when he became general manager of the Buffalo Sabres in June 2020.
Jack Eichel, the Sabres’ three-year captain and elite first-line center, is expected to be traded in the coming weeks after a disagreement between him and the team over his preference to have surgery on the herniated disk in his neck. Forward Sam Reinhart and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, both previous top 10 draft choices, also may be on the way out.
Those trades are difficult to win in a typical offseason but even more so this summer with the Seattle expansion draft looming. While the Kraken won’t officially announce their roster until 8 p.m. July 21, protection lists are due to the National Hockey League on Saturday. That is also the start of a leaguewide trade freeze, though Adams can work out a deal with Seattle between then and when the Kraken submit their expansion selections to NHL Central Registry.
This means that the Sabres must protect Eichel, Reinhart and Ristolainen if none of the three are traded before Saturday, thus forcing Buffalo to expose players Adams may want to be part of the franchise’s future. Adams has been preparing for that possibility, as his staff prepared multiple lists in the event of a trade.
The Sabres must follow the same guidelines that Jason Botterill navigated for the Vegas expansion draft in 2017:
• Each team will have the option to protect seven forwards, three defensemen and one goalie, or eight skaters and one goalie. Of the NHL’s 30 teams prior to expansion in 2017, 25 chose to protect seven forwards, three defensemen and one goalie from the Vegas Golden Knights.
• First- and second-year professionals, as well as unsigned draft picks, are exempt.
• All players with a no-movement clause must be protected unless they voluntarily agree to waive by Friday.
The Kraken will have an exclusive negotiating window with unrestricted free agents beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday. Any signing counts as their expansion selection from that team. Buffalo has 12 unrestricted free agents: forwards Drake Caggiula, Jean-Sebastien Dea, Steven Fogarty, Tobias Rieder, Riley Sheahan and C.J. Smith; defensemen Jake McCabe, Matt Irwin and Brandon Davidson; and goalies Linus Ullmark, Carter Hutton and Michael Houser.
The following Sabres are among the club's exempt players: Forwards Dylan Cozens, Jack Quinn, JJ Peterka, Brandon Biro, Brett Murray, Matej Pekar, Dawson DiPietro, Matteo Costantini (unsigned), Linus Weissbach, Lukas Rousek; defensemen Mattias Samuelsson, Oskari Laaksonen, Jacob Bryson, Casey Fitzgerald and Ryan Johnson (unsigned); and goalies Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Erik Portillo (unsigned) and Stefanos Lekkas.
This leaves the Sabres with the following options to protect or expose in the expansion draft:
Forwards (12): Rasmus Asplund, Anders Bjork, Cody Eakin, Jack Eichel, Zemgus Girgensons, Casey Mittelstadt, Andrew Oglevie, Kyle Okposo, Victor Olofsson, Sam Reinhart, Jeff Skinner and Tage Thompson.
Defensemen (5): Will Borgen, Rasmus Dahlin, Henri Jokiharju, Colin Miller, Rasmus Ristolainen.
Goalies (1): Dustin Tokarski.
For this exercise, we will assume that Eichel, Reinhart and Ristolainen are still on the Sabres’ roster when protection lists are due, thus forcing Adams to protect each of the three. Seattle does not have the assets to acquire Eichel or Reinhart.
Given the Sabres’ options, it’s likely Adams will choose to protect seven forwards, three defensemen and one goalie.
Mock protection list
Seven forwards
1. Jack Eichel: An Eichel trade will be easier to complete after the expansion draft because the Sabres may acquire multiple nonexempt players. Eichel, 24, has five years remaining on the $80 million contract he signed in September 2017. Every interested team will have questions about his injured neck, but there should be no doubt that, when healthy, Eichel is among the top centers in the NHL.
2. Sam Reinhart: The Sabres extend Reinhart, not trade him, after the No. 2 overall pick in 2014 matched his previous career-high 25 goals during the Covid-19-shortened season. However, Reinhart is scheduled to reach unrestricted free agency next summer and his expression of frustration following another nonplayoff year raises questions about his interest in signing a long-term contract with Buffalo.
The Sabres should get a beneficial return if they choose to trade Reinhart.
3. Jeff Skinner: Skinner, 29, has totaled only 21 goals in 112 games over the past two years and six years remain on a contract that carries a $9 million annual cap hit, but he has a no-movement clause that requires his consent to be exposed in the expansion draft.
4. Casey Mittelstadt: In a span of 12 months, Mittelstadt went from afterthought to building block. Mittelstadt, 22, had to wait until late December 2020 to sign a one-year contract with Buffalo last offseason, and he was challenged by Adams to seize a role on this team. That was difficult under Ralph Krueger, who didn’t view Mittelstadt as an NHL center. Mittelstadt, though, solidified his spot on this young core by totaling nine goals and 17 points in 28 games with Don Granato as interim coach.
5. Victor Olofsson: Olofsson, 25, hasn’t provided enough offense at 5-on-5, but he’s exceptional on the power play and will count only $3.05 million against the salary cap before he becomes a restricted free agent next summer.
6. Tage Thompson: Under Granato, Thompson emerged as a viable member of the Sabres young core, totaling seven goals and 12 points in the final 25 games. Thompson is only 23 years old and under contract through 2022-23 with a $1.4 million annual cap hit.
7. Anders Bjork: Acquired in the trade that sent Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar to Boston, Bjork seems like a logical protection list candidate because he has top-six potential and counts only $1.6 million against the salary cap before reaching restricted free agency next offseason. Also, Bjork, a 24-year-old winger, was recently mentioned by Granato as a member of the young core.
Three defensemen
1. Rasmus Dahlin: No explanation needed. Dahlin, 21, had a difficult third season in the NHL before Granato took over and finished with a minus-36 rating, but he was drafted first overall in 2018 and has Norris Trophy potential. Dahlin, a restricted free agent this summer, should be signed to a long-term extension with the money Buffalo saves from trading its star forwards.
2. Henri Jokiharju: This is also a no-brainer for the Sabres. Jokiharju is only 22 years old and a sound right-shot defenseman who performed well on a pair with Dahlin late this season.
3. Rasmus Ristolainen: If Ristolainen isn’t traded this summer, it’s likely he will be moved by the February deadline. Ristolainen, 26, wants to compete in the playoffs after eight seasons in Buffalo and has no interest in being part of another rebuild. He’ll become an unrestricted free agent next July.
Goalie
1. None available. If Buffalo adds any player before Saturday, a goalie is most likely given that the franchise does not have one to protect for the expansion draft. Per league rules, each team must expose one goalie and Tokarski will be the Sabres’ choice.
Expansion prediction
My prediction is that the Sabres will trade a draft choice, and potentially another asset, to entice the Kraken to select defenseman Colin Miller. This would ensure that Rasmus Asplund and Will Borgen can remain in Buffalo.
Asplund was a second-round draft choice in 2016 and totaled seven goals with 11 points in 28 NHL games this season. A restricted free agent, Asplund is only 22 years old and showed he can drive play from the wing or center.
Borgen, 24, had his season cut short to only 10 games because of a broken forearm, but he has the potential to be a bottom-four defenseman. He plays a heavy game and can kill penalties, providing the Sabres with an internal replacement for Ristolainen.
Miller is a 28-year-old right-shot defenseman entering the final year of a contract that counts only $3.85 million against the salary cap. He was an important member of the Vegas Golden Knights’ blue line during each of the franchise’s first two seasons, including the memorable run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2018.
There’s value in adding someone like Miller, who can help the Kraken build a culture and would have trade value if there’s a need to move him at the deadline in February.
However, do not be surprised if the Sabres lose Asplund here. Kraken Assistant General Manager Jason Botterill is familiar with Asplund from their time together in Buffalo, and Asplund would be a nice add for a Seattle team that will need young role players.