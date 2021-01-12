Projecting the Sabres' roster, taxi squad for opening night against Washington

The Sabres are more talented, and deeper, up front than at any point in Eichel’s time in Buffalo. An infusion of talented prospects such as Cozens is now complemented by the presence of playoff-hardened veterans, particularly Hall and Staal.

Adams and Krueger set out this offseason to improve two specific areas up front: penalty killing and depth down the middle. Staal, a 36-year-old Stanley Cup champion teammate of Adams in 2006, is the second line center the Sabres have lacked since Ryan O’Reilly’s departure. Eakin, also a center, packs more offensive punch than the departed Johan Larsson and will help on the penalty kill.

The most prominent question is whether there are enough capable scorers in the bottom six now that Zemgus Girgensons is out for six months following surgery on his hamstring. The lines used in practice Tuesday are an early indicator of what Krueger could use opening night against Washington:

Hall-Eichel-Thompson

Olofsson-Staal-Reinhart

Skinner-Sheahan-Cozens

Rieder-Eakin-Okposo (Mittelstadt or Asplund)