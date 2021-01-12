Projecting the Sabres' roster, taxi squad for opening night against Washington

Buffalo Sabres coach Ralph Krueger and General Manager Kevyn Adams had to ponder one not-so-insignificant question as the formalized their roster Tuesday: Will center Curtis Lazar and right wing Kyle Okposo be ready for opening night?
Lazar and Okposo, both of whom are expected to contribute in the bottom six, are day to day with lower-body injuries. Their status for the season opener Thursday against the Washington Capitals in KeyBank Center is uncertain.
When Okposo left practice early Tuesday, he was replaced on a line by Casey Mittelstadt. Lazar’s absence the past two practices caused Riley Sheahan to center Jeff Skinner and, most recently, Dylan Cozens.
The full picture won’t be known until closer to puck drop – lines, pairings, health scratch(es), taxi-squad assignments, etc. – but the Sabres submitted their roster to the league at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The list will include more names than usual, as the team will have a six-man taxi squad to serve as reinforcements in the event of Covid-19 or injury.
But Krueger told reporters that his personnel on the ice for practice Tuesday reflects the roster and taxi squad he’ll have at the start of the season. With that mind, here is what the team could look like against Washington.
Forwards (13): Dylan Cozens, Cody Eakin, Jack Eichel, Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar, Kyle Okposo, Victor Olofsson, Sam Reinhart, Tobias Rieder, Riley Sheahan, Jeff Skinner, Eric Staal, Tage Thompson.
The Sabres are more talented, and deeper, up front than at any point in Eichel’s time in Buffalo. An infusion of talented prospects such as Cozens is now complemented by the presence of playoff-hardened veterans, particularly Hall and Staal.
Adams and Krueger set out this offseason to improve two specific areas up front: penalty killing and depth down the middle. Staal, a 36-year-old Stanley Cup champion teammate of Adams in 2006, is the second line center the Sabres have lacked since Ryan O’Reilly’s departure. Eakin, also a center, packs more offensive punch than the departed Johan Larsson and will help on the penalty kill.
The most prominent question is whether there are enough capable scorers in the bottom six now that Zemgus Girgensons is out for six months following surgery on his hamstring. The lines used in practice Tuesday are an early indicator of what Krueger could use opening night against Washington:
Hall-Eichel-Thompson
Olofsson-Staal-Reinhart
Skinner-Sheahan-Cozens
Rieder-Eakin-Okposo (Mittelstadt or Asplund)
“We are optimistic about the way the lines have evolved, especially Eakin, Eichel and when you look at Staal, those groups are clearly feeling synergy with each other,” said Krueger. “We see some offensive upside with all the lines and everybody’s working back hard. But I have to say that also the group we have here as a potential taxi squad already is ready to jump into opportunities if they do come up here and we feel comfortable that we have a real solid mix of forwards in the group, and you saw them today. We’re going to be ready to go. We’re very positive with the forward group right now.”
If Okposo misses time, Mittelstadt or Rasmus Asplund likely will get the call to skate next to Eakin and Rieder.
Skinner’s usage and potential linemates are notable given the 28-year-old’s struggles last season, when he scored only 14 goals in 59 games. He has been moved down in the lineup as Krueger seeks production from all four lines. The top six have the potential to carry this team at 5 on 5, as Staal seems to be a perfect match for Reinhart and Olofsson.
Thompson has been one of the top performers during camp despite having played only one NHL game before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury last November. The 23-year-old is expected to have the first opportunity to skate next to Eichel and Hall, providing the Sabres’ top two playmakers with a formidable presence on the forecheck and in front of the net.
“They’re both fast players and, obviously, very talented, offensively gifted,” said Thompson. “My job is just to play my game. I think I bring a lot of size and speed, and I have a pretty good shot. My offensive instincts are along the same lines as theirs in terms of where to go on the ice.”
Cozens, a 19-year-old former first-round draft pick, appears ready to step into the lineup Thursday against the Capitals. He is already in game shape after leading Canada to the gold-medal game at the IIHF World Junior Championship and gained strength to prepare for the grind of an NHL season.
Cozens’ blend of speed, playmaking ability and mature defensive play should allow him to make the transition. He’s even skating on the second power-play unit with Staal, Thompson, Skinner and Rasmus Ristolainen. The first unit has been Eichel, Hall, Olofsson, Dahlin and Reinhart.
“I want to prove that I can play in the NHL and I want to prove that I can help this team win,” said Cozens. “The biggest thing for me is to be ready whenever they want me to play, just be ready. It could be any day. The biggest thing right now is just go out and play.”
Defensemen (7): Rasmus Dahlin, Matt Irwin, Henri Jokiharju, Jake McCabe, Colin Miller, Brandon Montour, Rasmus Ristolainen.
For the Sabres to accomplish their goals this season, Dahlin will need to take another significant step. Krueger acknowledged that fact at the start of camp, as the 20-year-old defenseman returns stronger and wiser following his second season in the NHL.
Minutes among the defensemen could change game to game in response to the truncated schedule, but Dahlin’s play cannot waver. He’s been among the league’s best on the power play since debuting in 2018. His 5-on-5 game, though, needs some work, particularly away from the puck.
“I think the biggest thing I’ve noticed so far is him off the ice,” Ristolainen said of Dahlin. “He’s gained a few pounds, so that’s good for him. (Nine-month offseason) for him – he can take so many big steps during that time. I’m expecting him to take even a bigger role and being a better player.”
It remains unclear if Ristolainen and McCabe will continue to be the workhorse defensemen, but the top three pairings used in practice have not changed in camp:
Dahlin-Montour
McCabe-Ristolainen
Miller-Jokiharju
Montour is likely to start the season on the right side after being forced to the left last season. This should lead to improved defense and more comfort in the offensive zone.
Miller was a healthy scratch 18 times last season, but he’s skated on the left side during camp and will need to be steady if he’s going to hold off Irwin, a 33-year-old with eight seasons of NHL experience, including a Stanley Cup Final appearance with Nashville.
Jokiharju, 21, is a potential breakout candidate after playing his first full season in the NHL with the Sabres. Acquired from Chicago for Alex Nylander, Jokiharju has the instincts offensively to shine and will be asked to contribute on the penalty kill.
“I want to be that way, obviously, and I want to prove I can be better,” Jokiharju said when asked if he’s proven he’s a full-time NHLer. “I think there are always steps up, so I want to try to work on my game hard.”
Goalies (2): Carter Hutton, Linus Ullmark
Ullmark, a 27-year-old entering the final season of his contract, is expected to be the Sabres’ top goalie again, but he and Hutton will be needed in this shortened season. Ullmark was outstanding for nearly two months last season, ranking third in save percentage among all qualifying NHL goalies from Nov. 24 until his lower-body injury Jan. 28.
Ullmark was a late arrival to camp because of an immigration issue and Hutton has impressed. Hutton, 35, had a strong finish to last season after solving a vision problem that hindered his performance. Hutton had a .926 save percentage while winning four consecutive starts to help the Sabres become a buyer at the trade deadline last February.
The Sabres need Ullmark or Hutton to emerge as the clear-cut number one.
Taxi squad (6): Forward Rasmus Asplund, defenseman Will Borgen, defenseman Brandon Davidson, goalie Jonas Johansson, forward Casey Mittelstadt, winger Jack Quinn.
The Sabres plan to carry the maximum six tax-squad players until Rochester’s season starts Feb. 5, but Krueger warned this list isn’t finalized. The team will swap players out if they have gone too long between games.
The four-to-six-man taxi squad will practice and travel with the team, but not every player needs to go on road trips. The Sabres must be selective when determining how many and which positions to take on the road, although one must be a goalie.
The most notable name on the list is Quinn, the Sabres’ most recent first-round draft pick. Quinn likely isn’t physically ready for the grind of an NHL season, but he’s been outstanding during his first four days at training camp and does not have anywhere else to play right now.
Quinn’s junior team, the Ottawa 67’s, don’t have a start date to their season, and the Amerks won’t play a game for three weeks. The Canadian Hockey League temporarily lifted its restrictions to allow players under 21 to compete in the American Hockey League until junior seasons begin.