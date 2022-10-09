 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Projected Sabres opening roster on eve of Monday's deadline

  • Updated
Sabres Training Camp

Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato meets with the media after the first practice.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
With no Buffalo Sabres on waivers Sunday, the team is set to announce its opening night roster by Monday's 5 p.m. deadline.

The Sabres open the season against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at KeyBank Center.

Here is News' Sabres beat reporter Lance Lysowski's projected roster:

Forwards

Jeff Skinner

Tage Thompson

Victor Olofsson

Jack Quinn

Casey Mittelstadt

Alex Tuch

Peyton Krebs

Dylan Cozens

JJ Peterka

Zemgus Girgensons

Rasmus Asplund

Kyle Okposo

Vinnie Hinostroza

Anders Bjork

Defensemen

Rasmus Dahlin

Mattias Samuelsson

Henri Jokiharju

Owen Power

Jacob Bryson

Ilya Lyubushkin

Casey Fitzgerald

Goaltenders 

Craig Anderson

Eric Comrie

Notes

Riley Sheahan has been dealing with an injury and could start the season on injured reserve. He can’t be placed on waivers until he's healthy.

Lawrence Pilut is exempt from waivers for now, so he can be sent to Rochester before Monday at 5 p.m. That also goes for Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

