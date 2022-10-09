With no Buffalo Sabres on waivers Sunday, the team is set to announce its opening night roster by Monday's 5 p.m. deadline.
The Sabres open the season against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at KeyBank Center.
Here is News' Sabres beat reporter Lance Lysowski's projected roster:
Forwards
Jeff Skinner
Tage Thompson
Victor Olofsson
Jack Quinn
Casey Mittelstadt
Alex Tuch
Peyton Krebs
Dylan Cozens
JJ Peterka
Zemgus Girgensons
Rasmus Asplund
Kyle Okposo
Vinnie Hinostroza
Anders Bjork
Defensemen
Rasmus Dahlin
Mattias Samuelsson
Henri Jokiharju
Owen Power
Jacob Bryson
Ilya Lyubushkin
Casey Fitzgerald
Goaltenders
Craig Anderson
Eric Comrie
Notes
Riley Sheahan has been dealing with an injury and could start the season on injured reserve. He can’t be placed on waivers until he's healthy.
Lawrence Pilut is exempt from waivers for now, so he can be sent to Rochester before Monday at 5 p.m. That also goes for Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.