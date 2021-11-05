Peyton Krebs' 'mixed' emotions include excitement following trade to Sabres

“I think for me it was just, ‘We’re really excited to have you,’ ” Krebs said when describing his first conversation with General Manager Kevyn Adams. “ ‘Obviously, we want to have you as part of our future along with Tuchy.’ I think when a GM’s saying that, it’s pretty exciting. His message to me was just, ‘We’ve got a long ways to go. This trade isn’t going to dictate our right now but in the future, I think it’s going to be really exciting.’ Just his enthusiasm and, obviously it’s a tougher day but to get that call from him was really uplifting and it was really nice of him, for sure.”

The phone call with McCrimmon began a chaotic day for Krebs. He took a car service from Ottawa to Rochester and joined the Amerks for their morning skate Friday ahead of a game against Toronto. Krebs drew into the lineup at center and spent the bulk of the on-ice practice session with veteran winger Michael Mersch.

There were quick chats with Quinn and the basic introductions to new teammates. The whirlwind wasn’t all unexpected, though. Krebs heard the rumors for weeks. As the Golden Knights’ top prospect, he was attached to every report about a potential Eichel trade to Vegas. Even Cozens sent Krebs some text messages about the potential reunion in Buffalo.