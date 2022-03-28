Pegula Sports executive: Buffalo Sabres are not for sale

PALM BEACH, Fla. – Rumors of the Buffalo Sabres being for sale can be put to rest, a Pegula Sports and Entertainment executive said Monday.

The local National Hockey League franchise owned by Terry and Kim Pegula and other properties owned by PSE are not on the market, said Ron Raccuia, PSE's executive vice president who spoke here at the annual NFL owners meetings.

"No. None of them are for sale," Raccuia said on the front lawn of The Breakers hotel. "None of them are for sale, none will be. There's no plans at all for that."

In addition to the Sabres, PSE owns and operates the Buffalo Bills, Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League, Buffalo Bandits and Rochester Knighthawks of the National Lacrosse League, LECOM Harborcenter, Black River Entertainment and several other entities.

The Sabres have not made the Stanley Cup playoffs since 2010-11, the longest drought in the NHL, and could average less than 10,000 fans for a full season for the first time since their inaugural season, 1970-71. Attendance for 33 home dates is averaging 9,392, the least by more than 2,000 per game among U.S.-based NHL teams, but that includes more than 26,000 for the Heritage Classic in Hamilton, Ont., which counts as a Sabres home game.

