 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pause ends: Sabres return to practice Tuesday in KeyBank Center
0 comments

Pause ends: Sabres return to practice Tuesday in KeyBank Center

Support this work for $1 a month
Sabres Devils

Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel looks to pass against the New Jersey Devils during the third period at KeyBank Center on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. 

 Harry Scull Jr.

The Buffalo Sabres returned to work Tuesday following a weeklong pause in which nine players were added to the National Hockey League's Covid protocol list and coach Ralph Krueger tested positive for the virus.

No formal announcement was made, but the media was notified the Sabres plan to practice at 1:15 p.m. inside KeyBank Center. General Manager Kevyn Adams will address reporters beforehand via video conference call.

Buffalo does not have another scheduled game until Monday after its two-game series against the Washington Capitals was postponed by the NHL. The Sabres had six games postponed because of the temporary shutdown and 12 of their games were rescheduled last weekend.

Steve Smith, amid his third year as an assistant coach in Buffalo, will run practice Tuesday, sources told The Buffalo News. 

The Sabres ended Monday with nine players on the protocol list: Rasmus Dahlin, Casey Mittelstadt, Curtis Lazar, Dylan Cozens, Tobias Rieder, Rasmus Ristolainen, Brandon Montour and Jake McCabe. It's unclear if any of these players will be on the ice Tuesday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Weeknd stuns with Super Bowl half-time show

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

I've covered the Sabres and National Hockey League for The Buffalo News since November 2018. My previous work included coverage of the Pittsburgh Pirates and University of Pittsburgh athletics for DKPittsburghSports.com.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Arttu Ruotsalainen skates at Sabres training camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News