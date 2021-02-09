Pause ends: Sabres return to practice Tuesday in KeyBank Center

The Buffalo Sabres returned to work Tuesday following a weeklong pause in which nine players were added to the National Hockey League's Covid protocol list and coach Ralph Krueger tested positive for the virus.

No formal announcement was made, but the media was notified the Sabres plan to practice at 1:15 p.m. inside KeyBank Center. General Manager Kevyn Adams will address reporters beforehand via video conference call.

Buffalo does not have another scheduled game until Monday after its two-game series against the Washington Capitals was postponed by the NHL. The Sabres had six games postponed because of the temporary shutdown and 12 of their games were rescheduled last weekend.

Steve Smith, amid his third year as an assistant coach in Buffalo, will run practice Tuesday, sources told The Buffalo News.

The Sabres ended Monday with nine players on the protocol list: Rasmus Dahlin, Casey Mittelstadt, Curtis Lazar, Dylan Cozens, Tobias Rieder, Rasmus Ristolainen, Brandon Montour and Jake McCabe. It's unclear if any of these players will be on the ice Tuesday.

