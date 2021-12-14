Pair of WNYers left off Team USA roster for World Junior Championship

Lake View native Declan McDonnell and Clarence Center product Luke Pavicich did not make the final Team USA Roster for the World Junior Championship that opens Dec. 26 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta.

The pair of 19-year-olds took part in training camp at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich., that started over the weekend. The final 25-man roster was unveiled Tuesday night.

McDonnell, a 5-foot-10 right winger from the OHL's Kitchener Rangers, was the final player selected in the 2020 NHL Draft as he was taken in the seventh round by Tampa Bay at No. 217 overall. Pavicich, a goalie who is former member of the Buffalo Jr. Sabres, is a freshman on the roster of defending NCAA champion Massachusetts.

Three University of Michigan players who were first-round NHL picks in July made the roster in forwards Matty Beniers (No. 2/Seattle) and Mackie Samoskevich (No. 24/Florida) and defenseman Luke Hughes (No. 4/New Jersey). Michigan defenseman Owen Power, the No. 1 overall pick of the Sabres, made the Team Canada roster for the tournament.

The Team USA roster also includes North Dakota defenseman Jake Sanderson, the No. 5 overall choice by Ottawa in 2020. He is the son of former Sabres' winger Geoff Sanderson, a standout on the 1999 Stanley Cup Final team.

