Owen Power's encore performance at Michigan has Sabres brass dreaming of what's next

“He moves with the flow of the play extremely well,” Granato said. “He’s in a rhythm with it, when he’s up on the offensive attack. As that attack looks to be denied, he’s already in motion recovering because he sees that and senses the transition is going to come back the other way. He never breaks a stride, never overcommits on the offensive side until he sees a reason to commit."

Adams and his staff have made many trips to see Power play, both in Ann Arbor, at world juniors and when the Wolverines were on the road. The visits are a means to better evaluate their top prospect at the amateur level – only so much can be gleaned from video – and to ensure he knows they are a resource to help his game reach new heights.

The timing of this trip allowed the Sabres’ coaching staff to see Power before he joined Team Canada for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. Hockey Canada announced this week that Power and fellow Sabres prospect Devon Levi are part of the roster for Beijing now that NHLers won't participate. Power will then return to Michigan for a championship push. And when Power’s season with the Wolverines ends, it seems inevitable that he’ll sign his entry-level contract to begin his task of helping turn the Sabres into a winner.