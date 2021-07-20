Owen Power, William Eklund headline Sabres' debate with No. 1 draft pick

Beniers represented the United States at the IIHF World Championship this spring, an opportunity for the Sabres and other teams to see how his skills compared to those of NHLers.

“I think kind of my ability to make plays, see the ice, kind of my hockey IQ,” Beniers said about which of his skills helped him succeed at the tournament. “I think that was pretty good. I felt good about that there and kind of my edges, my skating ability when I was there. I think that those two things allowed me to play well at a faster pace and make plays and kind of have an impact while I was there. The way I see the ice and move my feet, I think that also helped me a lot with forechecking, backchecking and things like that.”

The Sabres' internal debate, though, likely centers around Power and Eklund.

“In my view, he's the best player,” Craig Button, TSN director of scouting, said about Power. “I've watched him play since he was 15 when he was playing midget hockey, so I've had a real benefit of watching him play for a long period of time and he played lots this year, so he didn't have that gap. So, from his time in midget to his time with the Chicago Steel to his time at Michigan now, he continues to handle every challenge thrown his way. There's no question that watching him play at the world championships gives you even greater confidence about his ability.”